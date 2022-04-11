Thales selected by Globalgig, a leading Global Connectivity Service Provider, to offer the first smart IoT connectivity of this kind in the world, guaranteeing a service continuity for devices at rest or in movement.

Globalgig relies on Thales Adaptive Connect to allow remote IoT devices to automatically download a local mobile subscription when they are first powered up or reconnect during a network failure.

Leveraging the flexibility offered by the widely deployed eSIM based solutions will lead to faster and more efficient roll-out of exciting IoT use cases such as smart metering.

Thales announces a new partnership with Globalgig, the Global Connectivity Service Provider, for the world's first deployment of Thales Adaptive Connect, an innovative solution that supports the smart connection of massive fleets of IoT devices. Based on eSIM (embedded SIM) technology, Thales Adaptive Connect effectively enables IoT devices to connect and use the most appropriate subscription as soon as powered up in the field.

By 2025, an estimated one billion eSIM enabled IoT devices will be deployed worldwide. Unlike consumer products, IoT devices are usually positioned in remote and unattended locations. To support this expected massive IoT deployment stake, Globalgig decided to go for Thales remote connectivity management solution to address this global need.

Indeed, Thales Adaptive Connect is designed specifically to deliver the flexibility required by the IoT sector leveraging built-in eSIM and remote subscription management. Any device at rest or in movement can be activated remotely eliminating the need to preload mobile subscription on the production line. With the new solution, Global Connectivity Service Providers such as Globalgig and Group of Operators can offer immediate and seamless remote connectivity to IoT Service providers, with no impact on device manufacturing and logistics operations.

As a result Thales Adaptive Connect delivers compelling benefits to IoT and Global Connectivity Service Providers supporting the deployment of new valuable services, as well as device manufacturers, as one device can now serve all markets. All stakeholders will find it much easier to roll-out innovative and affordable IoT use cases for their end users and customers, thanks to a service continuity assured by Thales.

Mark Castle, Chief Revenue Officer for Globalgig UK, said: "Thales Adaptive Connect is the only solution of its kind on the market. Fitting perfectly with our commitment to innovation and transformation, it represents an unprecedented opportunity to offer exceptional connectivity services throughout the IoT ecosystem. We have already signed up a number of major clients."

Emmanuel Unguran, SVP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales said: "Enabling a myriad of exciting use cases, ranging from smart metering to smart cities, massive IoT deployments are set to transform the quality of everyday life. By partnering with Globalgig for the first ever deployment of Thales Adaptive Connect, we are dramatically streamlining the process of creating, connecting and supporting these IoT devices. Quite simply, Thales Adaptive Connect is going to make the future happen faster."

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers businesses, organizations and governments in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

