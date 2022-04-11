American Films, Inc.: American Films CEO Geoff Lee Appointed to Vital4 Advisory Board

BAY HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / American Films, Inc. (OTC PINK:AMFL) today announced that Geoff Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to the Vital4 Advisory Board. Vital4 is a leader in providing global corporate risk and compliance technology solutions to protect against financial crimes, terrorism, bribery and corruption.

"As we continue to expand our global footprint in the fight against copyright infringement and piracy, it is critical to align ourselves with established partners. I am honored to join the advisory board at Vital 4 and support their team of experts," said Geoff Lee.

Kristin Stafford said, "My co-founder, Amy Barbieri and I have had the pleasure of getting to know Geoff Lee over the course of many years as we have all been in the global data and background screening industry for decades. It made perfect sense to bring Geoff on as an advisor here at Vital4 because we find his 30+ years of domestic and international data security and compliance expertise invaluable. His deep knowledge around public records data is an incredible asset to our business, so we are thrilled to have him as an advisor to Vital4."

About American Films

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information, visit https://americanfilms.us/.

About Vital4

Vital4 is an award-winning, Atlanta-based cloud software company that offers global, AI-driven compliance solutions for any industry anywhere in the world. Its data search includes a due diligence solution supporting Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act), UK Bribery Act and FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) compliant global screening. Vital4's software delivers quality and up-to-date data that aids organizations in saving time, money and mitigating risk with customers, suppliers, contractors, partners, volunteers, and other risk associated third-party relationships. Vital4 delivers detailed data and insights on individuals and businesses across the globe, enabling companies to make important and informed risk decisions. Follow us on https://vital4.net/.

