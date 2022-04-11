BLUETTI Unveils 350W Solar Panel With 23.4% Efficiency

MADRID, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar-power company BLUETTI has again expanded its catalogue and announces the release of its new product-SP350, a portable solar panel with 350W output and 23.4% efficiency.

"The biggest panel we've ever shipped, packs massive power yet able to be carried to anywhere you want," said James Ray, Chief Officer of Product in BLUETTI, adding that the company will accelerate the development of solar modules and continue their efforts to reduce people's carbon footprint.

According to BLUETTI's website, SP350 has a folded size of 35.6*24.1*2.5 inches, a weight of 30.61lbs, and can be used with operating temperatures ranging from -10? to 65?. It can be folded into a briefcase before putting into the trunk, making it an ideal go-to solar panel for camping, carvanning or other outdoor activities.

When talking about materials in the field of solar panels, ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene) is one of the most commonly used in today's solar industry due to its natural chemical and thermal flexibility. BLUETTI SP350 utilizes ETFE coating that guarantees higher levels of light transmission while maintaining greater durability to withstand difficult conditions especially long-term outdoor applications.

BLUETTI claims that SP350 is highly compatible with most solar generators on the market. However, it obviously works best when pairing with BLUETTI's own power stations like AC200P/AC200MAX/AC300/AC300/EP500/EP500PRO/EB240/EB150.

In case you're looking for other power stations or solar solutions, BLUETTI has also offered some enticing bundles of Easter specials, starting from April 12 to April 18. Feel free to check that out yourself.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online:

