Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2022) - Gallagher Security Corp. (CSE: GLL) announces that pursuant to the press release of February 23, 2021, Gallagher's earned the right to acquire 50% of MyCelium Warehouse Ltd. which has been acknowledged by MyCelium Warehouse Ltd., dated April 28, 2021. MyCelium Warehouse Ltd. ultimately did not execute the Definitive Agreement signing on a timely basis. Gallagher Security Corp. has formally requested that MyCelium Warehouse Ltd. reimburse Gallagher Security Corp. the $750,000 U.S. payment made to MyCelium Warehouse Ltd. Gallaghers will pursure all available remedies for reimbursement of the funds.

Gallagher Security Corp. (CSE: GLL) is pursuing opportunities in the Carbon Credits sector with High Bar First Nations and Treelab Carbon Technologies, who have just announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). High Bar and Treelab will work together to plant new trees on indigenous lands located in the Fraser Canyon/Cariboo region in B.C. for the purpose of carbon sequestration. These new trees will generate the highest quality offsets and will exceed standards set by verifying bodies. This new forest will be managed using proprietary remote sensing technologies, using a data driven approach to promote and accelerate growth.

The pilot project will take place on 250 acres of High Bar lands, where Treelab will plant over two hundred thousand new trees. These new forests will act as a testing ground to sequester carbon and help to curb deforestation and build resilient new woodlands that clean our air.

High Bar has more than 3,700 acres of prime land, where Treelab will support the planting of new trees, work toward building a solar powered seedling growth facility, and support regenerative agriculture practices.

Treelab is working to bring the highest quality forestry carbon offset projects to an ever expanding market. Discerning buyers are concerned with the quality of some existing projects and prefer to invest in new forests to avoid the risk of fraudulent crediting.

Treelab will be working to bring these credits to the compliance market, where prices are somewhat higher than the voluntary markets.

Gallagher Security Corp and Treelab Carbon Technologies have signed an MOU, whereby Gallaghers will pay $50,000 and 20 million shares of Gallaghers to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Treelab.

