Panasonic's factory in Pilsen, Czech Republic began manufacturing its Air-to-Water heat pumps three years ago. Production has been an ever-increasing endeavour at Panasonic's Czech factory, in part due to order demands for its Air-to-Water Heat Pump solutions, Aquarea which have been increasing year-on-year.

According to The European Heat Pump Market and Statistics Report which includes data from 21 European countries, European heat pump sales grew by +7.4% in 2020 with 1.62 million units sold setting a new sales record despite the pandemic. Since the Panasonic heat pumps began production at the Pilsen factory location in 2018, capacity has been continuously increasing to meet current demands and future growth acceleration in Europe.

Heat pumps contribute to an annual reduction of 9,16 million tons CO2 emissions in the EU, and according to IEA, heat pumps could save 1.8 billion tonnes of CO2 per year in the building and industrial sectors. Managing Director of Panasonic HVAC Europe, Enrique Vilamitjana says, "Heat pump technology in Europe has been in demand over the past few year, however, now we are really seeing it accelerate. It's a region very conscious about climate change with a strong desire to renew and build environmentally-friendly homes. In this way, our heating and cooling products will continue to empower consumers and suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint. Combined with our HVAC R&D division based in Germany we are able to both design and produce heat pumps that meet the growing needs of our European customers."

