Savvy investors are continuing to put their trust in whisk(e)y, according to leading wholesale cask whisk(e)y firm Whiskey Wealth Club. Despite economic difficulties and an unprecedented increase in inflation, over £5m has been invested in the first quarter of this year alone.

This comes as investors increasingly look to alternative investments to hedge against the unpredictable financial markets with asset backed investments. The FTSE 100 Index has experienced volatility as investors have grown uncertain about the strength of the European economy in the wake of Covid-19 and following the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This has meant that people want safer, asset backed investments with steady growth.

Whisk(e)y has fast become one of the most popular alternative investment opportunities, with rare whisk(e)y topping the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index. Wholesale cask purchasing has become an attractive option as its value is tied to its age rather than the performance of financial markets, making it appealing to investors in any climate, let alone the current climate.

Founder of Whiskey Wealth Club, Scott Sciberras, said: "The whiskey industry has continued to thrive over the last year, even with the many adversities we have experienced. Despite ongoing global uncertainty and price spikes, not only in gas but also in the cost of shipping, wood, and barrels which have seen a 25% increase, cask whiskey demand is still on the rise. It is fantastic to see whiskey soaring and continuing to be one of the fastest growing alternative asset classes available right now, seeing record numbers of growth and revenue."

About Whiskey Wealth Club

Whiskey Wealth Club offers investors, collectors and consumers the opportunity to buy cask whiskey at ultra-wholesale prices. The casks are then stored in a secure bonded warehouse to mature for at least five years, before selling for a profit or bottling. The company was founded on a simple idea: to share the enjoyment and potential rewards of wholesale cask Irish whiskey or Scotch whisky ownership with clients around the world.

