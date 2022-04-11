Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy to Present April 13 at the Emerging Growth Conference

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Conference is being held virtually.

Ur-Energy invites you to attend its live presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Mr. Cash will provide an overview of the Company's business, and then will open the floor to questions. Please ask your questions during the live event and Mr. Cash will answer as many questions as possible in the time allotted.

Mr. Cash is presenting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Please register to ensure you are able to attend the Conference and to receive updates that are released. Register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1536755&tp_key=d3ec41f73d&sti=urg.

If you are unable to join Ur-Energy's presentation live, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

The Emerging Growth Conference includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy and execution. Its audience includes potentially thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is located in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is located in Ottawa, Ontario.

