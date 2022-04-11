CognitiveScale Recognized in Leading Report on AI/ML Platforms

Report analyzes 35 AI/ML platforms being used to develop AI applications and make teams more productive

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / CognitiveScale , the company leading AI Engineering and Hyper-personalization, announced its inclusion in Forrester's Now Tech: AI/ML Platforms, Q1 2022 Report. The report from Forrester Research, Inc. looks at 35 AI/ML platforms that are used to develop scalable AI applications, make cross-functional AI teams more productive, and tap into the latest ML innovations.

The business case for AI is clear, yet businesses struggle when it comes to operationalizing and proving outcomes. For AI to have a transformative impact, it needs to be industrialized. That means putting aside the one-off solutions and establishing proven AI engineering practices - standardized building blocks, tools, and processes that make it easier to drive value faster, and in a way that scales.

Forrester states in the report "The core focus of AI/ML platform vendors is to make AI teams more productive - to create and operationalize more machine learning models faster with less friction at the various hand-offs across the AI lifecycle. Enterprise buyers increasingly expect AI/ML platform vendors to expand the scope of the AI lifecycle to include tools to build full-blown applications that include user interfaces, process flows, and/or orchestration of multiple ML models." This report provides an overview of the market landscape for technology decision makers.

"We are pleased to be included in Forrester's Now Tech: AI/ML Platforms, Q1 2022 report ," said Bob Picciano, CEO of CognitiveScale. "We believe this recognition by Forrester is a validation of our AI Engineering strategy and the market acceptance of AI's direction. CognitiveScale is well-positioned to give organizations the platform they need to connect data, orchestrate & operationalize models, and compose AI applications with deep context around end customers to drive more impactful engagement."

Read the full report here: Now Tech: AI/ML Platforms, Q1 2022 report .

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale pioneered the concept of 'AI Engineering', paving the way to industrialize scalable Enterprise AI development and deployment. Backed by over a 100 granted AI patents, the award-winning Cortex platform empowers businesses to infuse trusted decision intelligence into business processes and applications maximizing total customer experience and operational efficiency. Our focus is on regulated industries such as Healthcare and Financial Services where our platform currently delivers hyper-personalized insights to more than 100 million customers.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale is recognized by the World Economic Forum for positively impacting business and society through responsible AI. We are backed by investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM, Westly Group, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Anthem and USAA. To learn more, visit www.cognitivescale.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CognitiveScale

