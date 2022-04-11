IJJ Corporation: Montech Software Studio, Definitive Acquisition Agreement with IJJCorp is official as of April 8, 2022

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / IJJ Corporation (IJJCorp), (OTC PINK:IJJP) IJJ Corporation year 2022 business expansion status.

IJJP News Headliner: Montech Software Studio, Definitive Acquisition Agreement (DAA) with IJJCorp is official as of April 8, 2022.

We are excited about the future and anticipate newsweekly as the union unfolds.

As CEO of IJJCorp, the union with Montech Software Studios (MNTCH) elevates the capabilities to create development opportunities across the Blockchain and the Metaverse NFT industry, including DOA collaboration business applications.

MNTCH is engaged in multiple development contracts in the commercial marketplace and has an established business presence within the Blockchain developers' communities.

We will start pursuing Federal, Department of Defense, State government contracts with my background. In addition, the eCETP WebApp training videos deployment is coming soon by MNTCH.

As a result of the Definitive Acquisition Agreement, two requirements are mandatory:

Filing a 13D (amended) for acquiring 1% or more of any class of stock in a company, An 8K filing submitting information on the DAA.

IJJCorp Board of Director's update:

Mr. Olumide Akinwande is now a Voting Board Member.

Definitive Acquisition Agreement updates:

We still have tasks to accomplish within the next 30 days. The integration of financials and business functions, in other words, finalize the Definitive Acquisition Agreement commitments first.

In closing, the above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers. In addition, we will continue to post on Twitter and LinkedIn and submit press releases providing News on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company intends to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

CONTACT: info@ijjc.com

