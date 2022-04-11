From Motown to Manhattan, Plug Zen Showcasing its Next-Gen Electric Vehicle Charging Solution at the New York International Auto Show

Plug Zen's cost-effective, scalable platform and its wireless adaptability make it the preferred Level 2 charging station for New York City's EV infrastructure needs.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Plug Zen, a Black-owned, game-changing innovator in EV charging platforms, is bringing its unique charging solution to the New York International Auto Show on April 13 with a news conference at its booth on Level 1 in the Javits Center, in New York City. Plug Zen will host an exhibit through April 24.

PLUG ZEN NEWS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE AND RECEPTION

WHEN: April 13, 2022, 1:35 to 1:50 p.m.

WHERE: Plug Zen booth, 1618 on Level 1, Javits Center, 429 11 th Avenue, NY 10001

Avenue, NY 10001 WHAT: Prototype and product presentation

RECEPTION FOLLOWS with food and drinks

CONTACT Shaun Wilson to schedule an interview with Kwabena "Q" Johnson during the show at swilson@cadencellcus.com

"Cities and states across the U.S. are challenged to deliver the infrastructure needed to meaningfully advance adoption of electric vehicles," said Kwabena Johnson, Plug Zen founder and president, and an experienced auto industry innovator. "Only Plug Zen will deliver a cost-effective, made-in-America way to eliminate driver range anxiety and accelerate EV up-take."

A recent analysis of EV-friendly metropolises by Storage Café found that among the 100 top cities cited, infrastructure and associated range anxiety downgraded city ratings, even among those with high numbers of EV ownership. While the path to greener transportation includes several elements, EV charging options are paramount.

Mr. Johnson formed Plug Zen specifically to address infrastructure issues. Its charging platform is tailored for multi-housing and work-place applications - where many city dwellers spend most of their time - and for fleet owners and operators. Additionally, Plug Zen platforms can charge up to 10 vehicles simultaneously and easily adapt to wireless functionality: an industry first.

"We are in the startup phase and raising funds for initial prototype and pilot testing. We're also lining up suppliers and manufacturers with the goal of producing Plug Zen's suite of charging products in Detroit," said Mr. Johnson. "EV charging is expected to quickly grow into a multi-billion dollar business category. And it's the right thing to do environmentally. For these two reasons we are attracting a lot of interest."

Among those investing is the Brown Venture Group. Their mission is to help tech founders who are Black, indigenous or people of color, also known as "BIPOC," get on the playing field and score.

"We are serious about helping these talented creators win at implementing and enhancing their business models," said Jerome Hamilton, general partner at BVG.

"In 2021, we made 12 investments in this innovative group of entrepreneurs because we believe that a rising tide raises all ships."

About Plug Zen

Plug Zen was founded in Detroit, in 2020 by Kwabena Johnson and is among a handful of Black-owned companies in the United States focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing cost-effective EV charging solutions. Its products are designed to deliver a competitive advantage to all potential stakeholders in the EV equation, including automakers, fleet operators, property owners, employers, municipalities and utility companies. Plug Zen is unique because its EV charging products will be scalable, upgradeable to wireless, able to charge up to 10 vehicles simultaneously and manufactured in Detroit, Michigan. Plugzen.us

About Brown Venture Group

Launched in 2018, Brown Venture Group, LLC, is a venture capital firm exclusively for Black, Latinx, and indigenous technology startups. Brown Venture Group is writing a new playbook for both those interested in launching a minority-owned technology startup and those interested in investing in new technologies. For more information go to brownventuregroup.com.

CONTACT

Shaun Wilson

+13135307860

swilson@cadencellcus.com

SOURCE: Plug Zen

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696576/From-Motown-to-Manhattan-Plug-Zen-Showcasing-its-Next-Gen-Electric-Vehicle-Charging-Solution-at-the-New-York-International-Auto-Show