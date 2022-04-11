COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED - Intention to redeem FRNs

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 11th April 2022



COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED 30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG REPAYMENT NOTICE

COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED

30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG

U.S.$225,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes

- ISIN: GB0004955547 -

Commerzbank Holdings (UK) Limited (formerly Kleinwort, Benson, Lonsdale plc) (the "Issuer") has issued (i) U.S.$100,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes (the "1985 Notes") and (ii) U.S.$125,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes having become fungible and forming a single series with the 1985 Notes (together, the "Notes"). The current nominal amount of the Notes outstanding is U.S.$10,800,000.

The Issuer wishes to announce that it intends to repay all outstanding Notes including the accrued interest.

Further information will be issued in due course.