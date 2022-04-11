COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED - Intention to redeem FRNs
London, April 11
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|For Immediate Release
|11th April 2022
COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED
|30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG
|REPAYMENT NOTICE
COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED
30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG
U.S.$225,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes
- ISIN: GB0004955547 -
Commerzbank Holdings (UK) Limited (formerly Kleinwort, Benson, Lonsdale plc) (the "Issuer") has issued (i) U.S.$100,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes (the "1985 Notes") and (ii) U.S.$125,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes having become fungible and forming a single series with the 1985 Notes (together, the "Notes"). The current nominal amount of the Notes outstanding is U.S.$10,800,000.
The Issuer wishes to announce that it intends to repay all outstanding Notes including the accrued interest.
Further information will be issued in due course.
|Enquiries:
|Commerzbank Holdings (UK) Limited
|James Wall
Phone: +44 (0)20 7475 2194