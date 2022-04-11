Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
+100% auf News? Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple oder Microsoft machen es möglich...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
11.04.22
16:28 Uhr
7,048 Euro
+0,098
+1,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0247,02616:44
7,0227,02416:44
PR Newswire
11.04.2022 | 16:22
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED - Intention to redeem FRNs

COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED - Intention to redeem FRNs

PR Newswire

London, April 11

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release11th April 2022


COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED
30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG
REPAYMENT NOTICE

COMMERZBANK HOLDINGS (UK) LIMITED

30 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG

U.S.$225,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes

- ISIN: GB0004955547 -

Commerzbank Holdings (UK) Limited (formerly Kleinwort, Benson, Lonsdale plc) (the "Issuer") has issued (i) U.S.$100,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes (the "1985 Notes") and (ii) U.S.$125,000,000 Primary Capital Undated Floating Rate Notes having become fungible and forming a single series with the 1985 Notes (together, the "Notes"). The current nominal amount of the Notes outstanding is U.S.$10,800,000.

The Issuer wishes to announce that it intends to repay all outstanding Notes including the accrued interest.

Further information will be issued in due course.

Enquiries:
Commerzbank Holdings (UK) LimitedJames Wall
Phone: +44 (0)20 7475 2194
COMMERZBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.