TSI Incorporated: TSI Launches Next Generation VelociCalc and VelociCalc Pro Multi-Function Ventilation Meters into European Markets

High Wycombe, United Kingdom, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated is excited to announce that the new and improved 9600 VelociCalc and VelociCalc Pro Multi-Function Ventilation Series Meters are now available in Europe. Optimized for speed and simplicity, TSI's new series of ventilation test meters are ideal for Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB), Commissioning, and HVAC professionals as they need trustworthy, accurate instrumentation in order to get the measurements needed to keep buildings comfortable and safe.

The new family of portable, handheld ventilation test instruments feature a menu-driven user interface for quick and easy operation. The high-resolution color screen displays multiple measurements simultaneously in real-time with on-screen prompts to guide you through instrument setup and operation. The durable, accurate, and multi-function dependable capabilities are a vast help for HVAC professionals.

A built-in guided workflow for calculating the percentage of outside air is included to determine ventilation effectiveness in a building or room. The VelociCalc Pro adds built-in workflows for heat flow calculation plus four methodologies for performing a duct traverse which speeds up the measurement process while reducing errors.

"We are excited to launch this new and improved generation of our tried and trusted VelociCalc ventilation meters to the European market," said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Marketing at TSI. "The new built-in guided workflows for common jobs help HVAC professionals increase productivity by enabling them to quickly progress through key measurement processes in a shorter time."

The improved durability will keep the new VelociCalc Multi-function ventilation meters functioning in the toughest environments. To counteract damage often caused by use in tough construction and industrial environments, the new meters have been designed with extra protection and durability to minimize downtime. These instruments are available with or without a differential pressure sensor, and are designed to work with a wide range of smart plug-in probes for measuring air velocity and IAQ parameters.

To learn more, visit tsi.com/VelociCalc9600Series

