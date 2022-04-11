Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced that CENTR's #1 selling CBD beverages are now available at the Bond Street location of Showfields in their New York City experiential CBD Lounge.

Showfields, The Most Interesting Store in the WorldTM, is redefining retail at a time when people are coming out in public again and seeking unique experiences. By curating a collection of the top brands into its CBD Lounge, Showfields is encouraging community and education on natural wellness alternatives.

"We are excited to be a part of what Showfields is doing in New York," said CENTR CEO, Joseph Meehan. "Compliant CBD is new to New York and as part of our summer launch we are proud to align with Showfields to establish a unique setting where people can get away from it all for a bit and experience the top-selling CBD beverages in the U.S." "Showfields and CENTR fit together perfectly," said David Young, CENTR CFO. "Both brands seek to provide a consumer experience that allows one to escape the everyday chaos of life."

CENTR's success in achieving the #1 selling CBD brand (per Brightfield Group) is due to rising consumer demand for more healthy and functional beverages options, expanding distribution opportunities, and increased trust in CBD brands. Brightfield forecasts that the CBD beverage marketplace will reach USD$1.3 billion in sales by 2026.

