DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Is Anticipated to Progress at a CAGR of 8.0% in the APAC Region for the Study Period of 2018 to 2030, Estimates DelveInsight

Increasing cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in various regions lead to increased demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market, which in turn contribute to the growth of the market. Also, there are different factors contributing to higher diagnosis rates such as higher disease burden of IBD, major advances both in understanding disease pathogenesis and the developing newer diagnostic and therapeutic agents. In addition to the above-increasing awareness among physicians and better diagnostic modalities picking up UC early in the disease course and improvement in access to healthcare systems, more widely available diagnostic tools, and increased awareness on the part of both patients and physicians.

Key players such as Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, and others are also investigating their candidates for IBD. The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market is anticipated to grow due to some other factors as well such as increase in the patient pool, expected entry of emerging therapies, and others.

Some of the essential features of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report:

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) market size in the APAC Region was estimated at around USD 1.46 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% for the study period (2018-2030).

Major pharmaceutical Inflammatory Bowel Disease companies such as Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Kissei Pharmaceutical, E A Pharma, Galapagos NV, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), RedHill Biopharma, Pfizer, and others are reported to bring a significant shift in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease emerging therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period include Etrolizumab (RG7413), Risankizumab (ABBV-066), Rinvoq, Etrasimod (APD334), Mirikizumab (LY3074828), Brazikumab, AJM300, Filgotinib, Zeposia (Ozanimod; RPC1063), Tremfya (Guselkumab), RHB-104, Xeljanz and others.

Of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease emerging therapies Skyrizi, Etrolizumab, Jyselica, and others are expected to enter the treatment market, during the forecast period. Alofisel is recently approved in Japan in 2021.

The IBD market size in the APAC region is expected to reach USD 3,672 million by 2030. In 2021, China accounted for the highest market size of IBD, compared to the other major markets, i.e., USD 748 million. Among the other APAC countries apart from China, Japan had the highest market size with USD 709 million in 2021, while South Korea had the lowest market size of IBD with USD 75 million in 2021.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Overview

Like any other part of the body, the digestive system and its organs are affected by different ailments, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) being one of them. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that involve chronic inflammation of any part of the digestive tract.

The inflammation in the digestive tract affects its normal functioning and hampers the nutrient uptake by the body. It is a chronic condition, which means it lasts a long time or constantly comes and goes. There are two types of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Crohn's disease (CD) and Ulcerative colitis (UC).

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

Total prevalence of IBD in the APAC regions was 3,907,112 cases in 2021 which is expected to increase during the study period.

Japan accounted for third highest (205,859) cases of IBD, compared to other Asian regions (China (1,917,172 cases), India (1,566,102 cases), Australia (168,539 cases), and South Korea (49,440 cases)) in 2021.

Males accounted for the higher number of IBD cases in the APAC region in 2021. There were 1,708,495 cases and 1,293,034 cases of IBD in males and females respectively in 2021.

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 201_-3_ in the APAC Region segmented into

Number of Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Number of Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IBD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IBD

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IBD

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Outlook

Inflammatory Bowel Disease is a disease that has no cure. Inflammatory Bowel Disease treatment aims to relieve symptoms, prevent other problems and future flare-ups, and possibly heal the inflamed intestines. Different Inflammatory Bowel Disease treatment approaches are followed for treating a patient. IBD Treatment involves medications as well as surgery and lifestyle changes.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease treatment aims to stop the abnormal inflammation, so intestinal tissue has a chance to heal. As it does, the symptoms of diarrhea and abdominal pain should be relieved. Once the symptoms are under control, medical treatment focuses on decreasing the frequency of flare-ups and maintaining remission. Doctors often take a step-by-step approach to use medications for inflammatory bowel disease. This way, the least harmful drugs or drugs that are only taken for a short period of time are used first. If they do not work, drugs from a higher step are used.

Some of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease marketed drugs include Entyvio (Vedolizumab) which is a gut-selective biologic developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical and Stelara (Ustekinumab) developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals which is a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of adults 18 years and older with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

In addition to that, among the Inflammatory Bowel Disease emerging drugs are Etrolizumab (RG7413), which Roche and Genentech are developing, is a humanized IgG1 MAb targeting the beta-7 integrin subunit. The landmark study program includes more than 3,100 patients across six Phase III studies, Risankizumab (ABBV-066) which is an anti-IL-23 antibody being investigated by AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim. It is investigated to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, including Crohn's disease and Ulcerative Colitis. Of the emerging therapies Skyrizi, Etrolizumab, Jyselica, and others are expected to enter the treatment market, during the forecast period.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Etrolizumab (RG7413): Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech

Risankizumab (ABBV-066): Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech

Rinvoq: AbbVie

Etrasimod (APD334): Arena Pharmaceuticals

Mirikizumab (LY3074828): Eli Lilly

Brazikumab: AstraZeneca

AJM300: Kissei Pharmaceutical, E A Pharma

Filgotinib: Gilead Sciences, Galapagos NV

Zeposia (Ozanimod; RPC1063): Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Tremfya (Guselkumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals

RHB-104: RedHill Biopharma

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Dynamics

Market Drivers for Inflammatory Bowel Disease:

Involvement of digital technology for new-age Inflammatory Bowel Disease treatment

Rich emerging pipeline of Inflammatory Bowel Disease therapeutic area

Ample opportunity for new molecules with novel mechanisms of action

Potential for the development of more targeted therapeutics

Increasing prevalence of Crohn's disease and Ulcerative Colitis globally

New biomarkers for Inflammatory Bowel Disease diagnosis

Rise in awareness regarding IBD

Market Barriers for Inflammatory Bowel Disease:

Entry of biosimilars in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market

Insufficient knowledge of the disease

Significant drawbacks of currently existing therapeutic options in IBD treatment

Scope of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: APAC Region

APAC Region Key IBD Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Kissei Pharmaceutical, E A Pharma, Galapagos NV, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), RedHill Biopharma

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Kissei Pharmaceutical, E A Pharma, Galapagos NV, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), RedHill Biopharma Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pipeline Therapies : Etrolizumab (RG7413), Risankizumab (ABBV-066), Rinvoq, Etrasimod (APD334), Mirikizumab (LY3074828), Brazikumab, AJM300, Filgotinib, Zeposia (Ozanimod; RPC1063), Tremfya (Guselkumab), RHB-104

: Etrolizumab (RG7413), Risankizumab (ABBV-066), Rinvoq, Etrasimod (APD334), Mirikizumab (LY3074828), Brazikumab, AJM300, Filgotinib, Zeposia (Ozanimod; RPC1063), Tremfya (Guselkumab), RHB-104 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutic Assessment : Inflammatory Bowel Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

: Inflammatory Bowel Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Dynamics: Inflammatory Bowel Disease market drivers and barriers

Inflammatory Bowel Disease market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL views

Analyst's views

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Inflammatory Bowel Disease 5 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Disease Background and Overview 7 Diagnosis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease 8 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment 9 Conclusion for Inflammatory Bowel Disease 10 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patient Journey 12 Key Endpoints in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Trials 13 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Marketed Therapies 14 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Emerging Therapies 15 Inflammatory Bowel Disease: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 KOL Views 18 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Drivers 19 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Barriers 20 Inflammatory Bowel Disease SWOT Analysis 21 Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unmet Needs 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

