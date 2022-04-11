Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. (the "Company") (Paris:MAU) are hereby informed that an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on first notice of meeting on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, at 3 p.m., at 9 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France.

Important Note Covid-19 Pandemic:

In the context of the global Covid-19 pandemic, we remind those shareholders who would like to physically attend the General Shareholders' Meeting that their attendance will be subject to observance of the sanitary measures applicable at the time the General Shareholders' Meeting is held.

The attendee conditions in the General Shareholders' Meeting may evolve in accordance with the mandatory sanitary and/or legal requirements. Shareholders are therefore invited to regularly consult the page dedicated to the 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website: https://www.maureletprom.fr/fr/investisseurs/assemblees-generales

Availability of the Shareholders General Meeting's preparatory documents

The notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions proposed to the General Shareholders Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"), on 11 April 2022. Such notice and the related report of the Board of Directors are available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2022").

The preparatory documents for the Shareholders General Meeting referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, on the Company's website, at the abovementioned address. In addition, the preparatory documents for the Shareholders General Meeting referred to in Articles L. 225-115, L. 225-116 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, at the Company's registered office (51, rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris).

As from the notice of meeting, shareholders may request that the Company send them the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, up to the fifth day before the meeting (inclusive), i.e. Wednesday 11 May 2022. Requests should be sent preferably by email to ir@maureletprom.fr (otherwise by post to the Company's head office at 51, rue d'Anjou 75008 Paris, France or by request sent to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales, 14, rue Rouget-de-Lisle, 92862 Issy-les Moulineaux Cedex 9). It is recalled that holders of bearer shares will have to prove they are shareholders by providing a certificate of account registration.

Finally, please note that any shareholder able to prove its status can attend the General Meeting in person, grant a proxy or vote by post. The applicable rules for attending the General Meeting are described in particular in the notice of meeting published in the BALO. This document is available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, website section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2022").

