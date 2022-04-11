Why You Should See Shen Yun: A Perspective From Viewers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / For years, Shen Yun performance attendees from around the world have raved about their ability to preserve and revive the rich culture of China while recognizing its traditional values. Chinese tradition has always been cherished and passed down from generation to generation, and Shen Yun continues to honor this practice through classical Chinese dance, music, costumes, and storytelling.

Photo Caption: (from left to right) Professor Morse Tan, Dr. Thomas Weyrauch, and Mr. Dong

Here are several attendee and viewer perspectives on why Shen Yun is worth the watch, and how their performances continue to exceed expectations.

A Celebration of Chinese Culture

Chinese economist and scholar, Mr. Dong, left China two years ago and was finally able to experience the Shen Yun performance in person, where he had the opportunity to learn more about his home country. He had an overwhelmingly positive experience at the show and spoke to how it celebrates China's traditional culture with such a positive impact, despite not being able to perform in China.

"I saw a long-lost art-a long-lost art that we aren't able to see [in China]. These arts are so perfect, and so innovative, surprisingly. When I saw it, I was truly excited from the bottom of my heart. In some scenes, I shed tears, and my companion also saw me wiping tears away. It was really moving," said Mr. Dong.

Shen Yun's display of genuine traditional Chinese culture is appreciated by Shen Yun enthusiast, Dr. Weyrauch from Frankfurt, Germany, who states that "Shen Yun's dances aren't merely an artistic presentation, they are an in-depth representation of the true China. This is a unique aspect of the show-and I've seen many Chinese performances to compare it to. I was touched by a few of those performances and concerts, but I was never moved so deeply as I was today. Today, I felt the true impact of the real China." Dr. Weyrauch has been studying history of China for over twenty years and has continued his dedication to China issues, authoring numerous publications on the topic.

Exceptional Talent and Beauty

Shen Yun features not only the beauty and grace of the dancers, but also their stunning technical mastery and lively energy. One spectator, Mr. Dash, spoke about the dancers' energy, and how the representation of Chinese culture within the show had a positive effect on him. "I find it very uplifting. You could feel the energy flowing through you, like the Holy Spirit."

Onlookers describe how Shen Yun 's dancers use different poses and heights to create stunning formations on the stage. With each dancer bringing a unique perspective to the performance, audiences are captivated by the vibrant colors and flowing, dynamic movements.

An Expression of Freedom and a Beacon of Hope

Former Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, Morse Tan, found that Shen Yun presents "uncensored" Chinese culture , which is not restricted by the Chinese Communist Party, and described the performance as "beautiful, elaborate, and intricate." By showcasing the idea of freedom in China through artistic performances, Shen Yun's many audiences around the world are able to recognize the true beauty of the country and all it has to offer.

Economist and spectator, Dr. Dong, was also thrilled by the hope that Shen Yun brings, and encourages others to see the show. "We have good things waiting for us. There will be a future for our nation, but the premise is to disintegrate the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The disintegration of the CCP will bring our nation, our country, a better future, just like the beauty presented through Shen Yun," he stated.

Shen Yun is a beacon of hope for people around the world-the masterful production immerses audiences in the stories of the past and presents remarkable beauty and wisdom. It is a must-see performance. To learn more about Shen Yun, its history and one-of-a-kind experiences, visit their site here .

