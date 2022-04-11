Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2022) - Phyto Partners , a venture capital private equity fund focused on the neurowellness megatrend, will be participating in the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, which will take place on April 19 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Larry Schnurmacher will be speaking at 12:00pm ET on April 19th.

Members of the Phyto Partners management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

"We're glad to welcome the burgeoning psychedelics industry into Benzinga's growing ecosystem of events. We've seen cannabis businesses raise hundreds of millions of dollars at our Cannabis Capital Conferences and it's our pleasure to open this possibility to businesses working to develop and establish psychedelics as the new paradigm-shift in mental health treatment," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.



About Phyto Partners

Phyto Psyche is a venture capital private equity investment fund focused on the emerging Brain Health Mega Trend

About The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference

The premier gathering of psychedelic entrepreneurs and investors in North America is debuting in Miami.

The debut of the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference will gather the biggest players in the psychedelics industry on April 19 in Miami. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, insider panels and networking.

The Benzinga Psychedelic Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants a chance to connect with the people driving the psychedelics industry forward. Join live in Miami or online anywhere to participate in this Psychedelics industry conference with top industry players.

