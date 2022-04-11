Anzeige
WKN: 883866 ISIN: US9029251066 Ticker-Symbol: 3UT 
Frankfurt
11.04.22
08:47 Uhr
13,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
11.04.2022 | 22:08
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28, 2022

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022, and will hold a conference call to discuss those results the following day, Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial:

  • 1-877-545-0320 (Toll free)
  • 1-973-528-0002 (International)
  • Participant Access Code: 625844

A live webcast of the conference call will be broadcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.usa-truck.com, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of the "Investor Relations" menu, or may be accessed using the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2611/45204. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the call will be available at our Investor Relations website for one year following the date of the call.

About USA Truck
USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.

Zachary King, SVP & CFO
(479) 471-2694
zachary.king@usa-truck.com

Michael Stephens, Investor Relations
(479) 471-2610
michael.stephens@usa-truck.com

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696950/USA-Truck-to-Announce-First-Quarter-2022-Results-on-April-28-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
