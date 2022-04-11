Grid Dynamics Expands European Presence and Closes Operations in Russia

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics expands to a new European hub with an office in Zug, Switzerland

Grid Dynamics opens a new engineering office in the fast-growing tech market of Yerevan, Armenia

Grid Dynamics ceases operations in the Russian Federation

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital engineering services and solutions, today announced it has opened new offices in Zug, Switzerland, and Yerevan, Armenia. "I'm excited for Grid Dynamics expanding its presence to Switzerland. The company's engineering talents will find matching standards and values here. We also gain immediate access to the DACH region, which will, in turn, contribute to Grid Dynamics' thriving in Western Europe," said Patrick Nicolet, Director of Grid Dynamics.

To meet the relentless and increasing global demand for digital engineering, Grid Dynamics is expanding to Armenia-an emerging global tech hub. The new office is in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, and over a hundred engineers are being onboarded. Armenian delivery capacity is expected to multiply in 2022 as the company attracts top talent with high-profile, global clients and a reputation for innovative, digital engineering projects.

Grid Dynamics also announced today it would cease remaining operations in the Russian Federation in the coming weeks. The exit plan has been in the works since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. The plan includes the safe and expedient relocation of willing employees and ongoing management of projects to eliminate delivery impact to clients. A majority of employees have already relocated to various engineering centers.

"Grid Dynamics' presence in Switzerland and Armenia is a testament to our strong interest in expanding European business development and engaging the local engineering talent. Regarding our exit from Russia, it is timely and necessary. Grid Dynamics has an unwavering commitment to Ukraine, our employees, and the future of humanity," said Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics.

