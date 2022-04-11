Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2022) - Further to its news release dated April 8, 2022, ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. In the second tranche, the Company issued 88,235 common shares (each a "Share") at a price of CDN$1.70 per Share for gross proceeds of approximately CDN$150,000.

In aggregate across the two tranches of the non-brokered private placement, the Company issued 1,435,480 Shares at a price of CDN$1.70 per Share for gross proceeds of approximately CDN$2,440,000 (the "Offering"). The subscribers consisted primarily of existing shareholders initially introduced to ReGen III by Blue Deer Capital Partners Inc. ("Blue Deer"). ReGen III intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for project engineering, due diligence expenses, working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the closing of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid a cash finder's fee of $7,500 to Blue Deer. The Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech recycling company creating more sustainable solutions that include better environmental outcomes and compelling economics.

Last year, ReGen III engaged Koch Project Solutions, LLC ("KPS") to provide project execution management services leading up to the turnkey delivery of its new facility in Texas whereby, KPS will lead ReGen III's world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams (PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies) through the completion of detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up. ReGen III has already signed a definitive offtake agreement with bp to purchase 100% of the Company's base oils produced at the proposed Texas re-refining facility.

