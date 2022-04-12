Calian Group Ltd.: Canadian Defence Academy and Military Personnel Generation Group Renew Contract with Calian

Renewal represents a continued reliance on Calian domain expertise

Calian supports four different streams of activities: administration, training, instruction and e-learning development

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, was awarded a contract renewal by Department of National Defence for Canadian Defence Academy (CDA) and Military Personnel Generation Group (MPGG). The contract has an initial value of CAD$8.8M. For over twelve years, CDA and MPGG have trusted Calian to help solve their most complex military training challenges: onboarding new recruits efficiently, staging realistic exercises, delivering high-calibre training and adapting to offer e-learning.

Onboarding New Recruits Efficiently

The administrative processes involved in turning civilians into military members are complex and numerous. Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School (CFLRS) must be able to rely on a professional team of highly competent administration support personnel in order to run smoothly. Calian sources the right personnel - individuals capable of learning rapidly about recruit training, handling a large workload and working efficiently as a member of a busy team.

Staging Realistic Exercises

Fidelity and realism are critical to military training scenarios. The more realistic an exercise, the more prepared the training participants will be. With the support of Calian, Military Personnel Generation Training Group (MPGTG) is able to achieve a level of fidelity and realism that was previously unattainable, and in turn, training participants are able to achieve the highest level of readiness.

Delivering High-Calibre Training

Calian specialized military occupational trades training solutions are used at CFLRS, Canadian Forces College, Canadian Forces Logistics Training Centre, Canadian Forces Fire and more. The instructors delivering these training solutions are skilled communicators and range from nationally renowned academics, to retired general officers, to former Deputy Ministers and ambassadors.

Adapting to Offer E-Learning

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, e-learning is now a crucial need for every institution dedicated to training and education. Calian training management and programming solutions are highly adaptable. Instructors who deliver these solutions are renowned by MPGTG for their energy, creativity and innovation, regardless of the course format - online or in-person.

"Solving complex customer challenges is what Calian does best," said Donald Whitty, President, Learning, Calian. "Our innovative military training solutions - whether delivered online or in-person - are vital to the mission-critical needs of the Department of National Defence."

"We are incredibly proud of our strong, continuing relationship with the Canadian military," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "Calian has been and will continue to be a trusted partner of Department of National Defence, and for that we are appreciative."

The contract extends until January 31, 2024, with two one-year options.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing company for 40 years, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

pr@calian.com

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696986/Canadian-Defence-Academy-and-Military-Personnel-Generation-Group-Renew-Contract-with-Calian