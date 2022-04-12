Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco launches circular IT payment solution to support customer sustainability goals

News Summary:

Payment model that makes it easier for customers to build a sustainable IT strategy to reach their environmental goals.

Meets customers' needs for more sustainability and budgeting with predictable payment schedules for five years and a 5% incentive on the equipment at the outset.

Accelerates Cisco's commitment to 100% product return and supports Cisco's goal to be net zero on Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2040.

BRUSSELS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cisco announced that it is launching a payment solution called Cisco Green Pay that supports the circular use of Cisco's sustainable technologies. This offer enables customers to enter the circular economy and helps them meet their sustainability goals. At the end of the term, the product is recovered by Cisco free of charge.

"Environmental, social and corporate responsibility are not only embedded in our business practices and products, but they are also a priority for our customers," said Wendy Mars, EMEAR President, Cisco. "This new payment solution for Cisco sustainable technology offers our customers reliable IT solutions that consume less resources and ensures they are benefiting from the latest innovation."

Cisco Green Pay offers a 5% incentive on Cisco hardware, predictable payments for five years and free product returns. When the equipment is returned, the customer receives a certificate confirming that it has entered the circular economy. Additional offer features:

Applies to Cisco's sustainable technologies, including Green Meraki, the Cisco IoT portfolio, smart buildings, and Service Provider (SP) infrastructure.

Customers can also bundle in Cisco software and services.

At the end of the term customers return the equipment or have the option to extend for one additional year.

Available in select countries across Europe and Middle East including Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Ireland , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Portugal , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , UK.

and including , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , UK. Complements Cisco's other sustainability efforts (including the recent launch of the partner Environmental Sustainability Specialization and Takeback Incentive and the Send IT Back app) to transition to the circular economy.

Accelerates Cisco's commitment to 100% product return and supports its goal to be net zero by 2040.

According to the Ellen McArthur Foundation, the circular economy can contribute towards tackling the 45% of global greenhouse gas emissions that cannot be resolved by transitioning to renewable energy alone. Circularity is one of the main building blocks of Europe's new agenda for sustainable growth, and environmental sustainability is becoming critical for IT departments in EMEA. Of 311 channel partners surveyed by Canalys in March 2022, one in four EMEA respondents reported that environmental sustainability is included in over a third of customers' requests for proposals received. Cisco Green Pay enables customers to address the growing concerns related to the sustainability of their technology.

"Cisco Green Pay introduces a circular payment model that minimizes waste, making it easier for customers to build a sustainable IT strategy and to reach their environmental, social, and governance goals," said Guido Kessler, Cisco Capital EMEA Sales Leader. "With this payment solution, Cisco can meet customers' needs for more predictability and sustainability."

Cisco is committed to powering a sustainable, circular, and inclusive future:

In 2021, Cisco made a new commitment to reach net zero across all Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions by 2040 (which includes product use, operations, and supply chain) with an interim goal to reach net zero across all global Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025.

At the World Economic Forum in January 2018 , Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and eight other tech executives signed the Capital Equipment Pledge, in which Cisco committed to 100% product return upon request, at no cost to customers. Cisco Green Pay helps accelerate this goal by introducing a commercial model that promotes circular IT versus ownership to help increase the number of products returned and remanufactured.

, Cisco CEO and eight other tech executives signed the Capital Equipment Pledge, in which Cisco committed to 100% product return upon request, at no cost to customers. Cisco Green Pay helps accelerate this goal by introducing a commercial model that promotes circular IT versus ownership to help increase the number of products returned and remanufactured. By FY25, 100% of new Cisco products and packaging will incorporate Circular Design Principles.

The Product Takeback and Reuse Program lets Cisco equipment owners return hardware that has reached end-of-use, at no cost. 99.9% of what is returned is reused and recycled, ensuring responsible disposition of equipment.

In Fiscal 2021, Cisco enhanced its tools to facilitate product return at end of use by expanding the Send IT Back app. The app is currently available to both Android and iOS users in the US, UK, and the EU, with plans to expand access across additional markets globally.

Cisco Refresh, Cisco's certified remanufactured business, has reduced the company's reliance on raw materials and has kept over 2.5 million pounds (about 1133980 kg) of equipment from going to landfills in the past year. The program helps meet Cisco's sustainability goals and benefits customers' looking for tangible ways to show their sustainability commitments through a range of value-added lifecycle solutions.

Learn more about Cisco's sustainability efforts and how circular IT payment solutions can help you achieve your goals.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Contact: Diana Horghidan, dhorghid@cisco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794452/Cisco_Systems_Sustainability_Header.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813707/Cisco_Logo.jpg