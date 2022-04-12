Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Study results
Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Presentation of ACER-001 Data at the
NEWTON, MA and GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - April 12, 2022 - Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER) ("Acer") and its collaboration partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), today announced the presentation of data evaluating the bioavailability, bioequivalence and taste attributes of taste-masked sodium phenylbutyrate (ACER-001) compared to sodium phenylbutyrate (BUPHENYL(R)) powder during poster sessions at the recent Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD) Annual Meeting on April 10-13, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
"These data further support our belief that, if approved, ACER-001 could offer an alternative to current therapies that may lead to meaningful clinical outcomes in UCDs patients," said Adrian Quartel, MD, CMO of Acer. "We are pleased with the outcomes of these studies and look forward to presenting them at future conferences."
"We are highly encouraged by the results of these bioavailability, bioequivalence and taste attribute studies of ACER-001," added Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of Relief. "We look forward to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision on the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date on June 5, 2022."
ACER-001 Data Presented at SIMD
The Pharmacokinetics of Taste-Masked Sodium Phenylbutyrate (ACER-001) for the Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders Under Fasting and Fed Conditions in Healthy Volunteers1
The data presented concluded that taste-masked sodium phenylbutyrate (ACER-001) was bioequivalent to sodium phenylbutyrate (BUPHENYL(R)) powder under both fed and fasting conditions. Higher levels of phenylbutyrate (PBA) and phenylacetate (PAA), a conjugate base of phenylacetic acid, were observed when taste-masked sodium phenylbutyrate (ACER-001) was administered under fasting versus fed conditions. A similar reduction in the PK of sodium phenylbutyrate (BUPHENYL(R)) powder under fed conditions was observed between the fasted and fed studies. Adverse events in these studies showed no major safety signals and were similar to sodium phenylbutyrate (BUPHENYL(R)). These studies suggest investigating administration of nitrogen scavengers under fasting conditions, which may ultimately provide lower dose options and increase dosing flexibility.
Taste-Masked Coating of Sodium Phenylbutyrate (ACER-001) Improves the Palatability of Sodium Phenylbutyrate for Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders2
The objective of the two taste assessment studies was to identify and quantify the intensity of perceived flavor attributes of taste-masked sodium phenylbutyrate (ACER-001) relative to sodium phenylbutyrate (BUPHENYL(R)) powder. Results from both studies concluded that taste-masked sodium phenylbutyrate (ACER-001) was shown to have overall lower flavor intensity scores than sodium phenylbutyrate (BUPHENYL(R)) powder when administered within five minutes of preparation.
About UCDs
Medications for UCDs are primarily comprised of nitrogen scavenger drugs, which are substances that provide alternative excretion pathways for nitrogen by bypassing the urea cycle. The use of these alternative pathways for nitrogen removal is important for the management of acute episodes of hyperammonemia and are also included as part of a long-term treatment regimen for UCDs patients. According to a 2016 study by Shchelochkov et al., published in Molecular Genetics and Metabolism Reports3, while nitrogen scavenging medications are effective in helping to manage UCDs, non-compliance with treatment is common. Reasons given for non-compliance include the unpleasant taste associated with some available medications, the frequency with which medication must be taken and the high cost of the medication.
About ACER-001
About Acer Therapeutics Inc.
About RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow Relief on LinkedIn.
