- (PLX AI) - Biomerieux strengthens its commitment to fight antimicrobial resistance with the acquisition of Specific Diagnostics, an innovative company focusing on fast AST solution
- • Says will acquire 100% ownership of Specific Diagnostics for an acquisition price equivalent to 3.3% of bioMérieux market capitalization as of April 11
- • Says acquisition price will be paid with a combination of cash and shares issued to certain Specific Diagnostics shareholders
- • The issuance of new bioMérieux shares shall result in a share dilution of approximately 1%
- • Says to launch a share buyback program, post-closing, to offset this share dilution over time
