Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
PR Newswire
12.04.2022 | 08:04
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 11

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline:Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared the fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2022 as follows.

These dividends are payable on 16 May 2022 to shareholders on the register on 22 April 2022.

The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 April 2022.

Share classDividend Amount
UK Equity Shares2.20p
Global Equity Income Shares2.50p

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

These dividends each represent an increase of 0.05p per share over the fourth interim dividends paid on the UK Equity and

Global Equity Income Shares last year.

Aggregate dividends for the year are as follows:

20222021
UK Equity Shares6.70p6.65p
Global Equity Income Shares7.15p7.10p
Managed Liquidity Shares1.00p- p

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559

12 April 2022

