Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Directors have declared the fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2022 as follows.

These dividends are payable on 16 May 2022 to shareholders on the register on 22 April 2022.

The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 April 2022.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 2.20p Global Equity Income Shares 2.50p

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

These dividends each represent an increase of 0.05p per share over the fourth interim dividends paid on the UK Equity and

Global Equity Income Shares last year.

Aggregate dividends for the year are as follows:

2022 2021 UK Equity Shares 6.70p 6.65p Global Equity Income Shares 7.15p 7.10p Managed Liquidity Shares 1.00p - p

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

