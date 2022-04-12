Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 11
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Headline:Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends
The Directors have declared the fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2022 as follows.
These dividends are payable on 16 May 2022 to shareholders on the register on 22 April 2022.
The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 April 2022.
No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.
These dividends each represent an increase of 0.05p per share over the fourth interim dividends paid on the UK Equity and
Global Equity Income Shares last year.
Aggregate dividends for the year are as follows:
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Contact:
James Poole
Senior Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
0207 543 3559
12 April 2022