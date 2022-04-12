Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLCTRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 11 April 2022, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be cancelled.

Date of purchases 11 April 2022 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased 1,184,922 London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE 341,350 Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 22.2 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 22.2 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 22.2 Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE 843,572 Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share): 417.0 Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share): 425.0 Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share): 422.1

Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,233,083,624 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,233,083,624 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.

Individual transactions on LSE:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Execution venue 341,350 22.2 15:32:00 LSE

Individual transactions on JSE:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (ZAr per share) Time of transaction Execution venue 6,282 425.00 13:47:31 JSE 7,241 425.00 13:47:31 JSE 6,310 425.00 13:47:31 JSE 3,536 425.00 13:47:31 JSE 6,993 424.00 13:47:33 JSE 4,506 421.00 13:54:13 JSE 4,249 424.00 14:00:42 JSE 7,697 423.00 14:04:02 JSE 3,684 423.00 14:04:02 JSE 7,636 423.00 14:09:28 JSE 4,415 423.00 14:09:28 JSE 7,549 423.00 14:09:28 JSE 18,984 425.00 15:47:44 JSE 19,508 425.00 15:47:44 JSE 20,807 425.00 15:47:44 JSE 18,196 425.00 15:47:44 JSE 6,027 425.00 15:49:17 JSE 16,242 425.00 15:51:28 JSE 21,808 424.00 15:52:16 JSE 7,615 423.00 15:53:33 JSE 17,297 422.00 15:53:46 JSE 4,716 421.00 15:54:51 JSE 6,930 420.00 15:56:29 JSE 43,408 422.00 16:00:57 JSE 29,113 421.00 16:02:54 JSE 21,965 420.00 16:04:15 JSE 15,980 422.00 16:04:24 JSE 3,762 421.00 16:04:48 JSE 4,682 421.00 16:06:05 JSE 8,675 423.00 16:15:57 JSE 3,574 423.00 16:15:57 JSE 13,063 423.00 16:15:57 JSE 1,144 423.00 16:15:57 JSE 12,249 423.00 16:15:57 JSE 8,262 423.00 16:15:57 JSE 4,085 423.00 16:15:57 JSE 10,000 423.00 16:15:57 JSE 10,275 422.00 16:16:08 JSE 4,465 422.00 16:16:08 JSE 4,039 422.00 16:16:08 JSE 4,693 422.00 16:16:08 JSE 31,067 421.00 16:16:11 JSE 2,656 421.00 16:16:11 JSE 2,434 421.00 16:16:12 JSE 2,237 421.00 16:16:12 JSE 14,503 420.00 16:17:38 JSE 3,546 420.00 16:26:18 JSE 3,996 420.00 16:26:45 JSE 3,576 420.00 16:26:58 JSE 3,846 420.00 16:27:12 JSE 4,055 420.00 16:27:32 JSE 3,467 420.00 16:27:50 JSE 3,657 420.00 16:28:04 JSE 4,079 420.00 16:28:33 JSE 3,843 420.00 16:28:41 JSE 3,526 420.00 16:28:56 JSE 3,569 420.00 16:29:12 JSE 4,203 420.00 16:29:28 JSE 3,896 420.00 16:29:58 JSE 4,181 420.00 16:30:10 JSE 3,546 420.00 16:30:24 JSE 4,181 422.00 16:30:44 JSE 3,826 420.00 16:30:57 JSE 28,154 419.00 16:31:09 JSE 27,252 419.00 16:31:09 JSE 27,027 419.00 16:31:09 JSE 22,452 419.00 16:31:09 JSE 27,577 419.00 16:31:09 JSE 4,061 418.00 16:31:24 JSE 3,477 417.00 16:31:45 JSE 7,056 423.00 16:37:21 JSE 7,733 424.00 16:48:26 JSE 11,600 424.00 16:49:32 JSE 15,000 424.00 16:49:32 JSE 7,162 424.00 16:49:32 JSE 10,000 424.00 16:49:39 JSE 1,233 424.00 16:49:39 JSE 10,000 424.00 16:49:39 JSE 18,576 424.00 16:49:40 JSE 23,936 424.00 16:49:51 JSE 10,825 424.00 16:49:51 JSE 3,379 424.00 16:49:51 JSE 12,520 424.00 16:49:51 JSE 15,000 424.00 16:49:51 JSE

The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

Rosebank

12 April 2022

