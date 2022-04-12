Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
0,2630,27508:00
12.04.2022
Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 11

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLCTRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 11 April 2022, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be cancelled.

Date of purchases11 April 2022
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased1,184,922
London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE341,350
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):22.2
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):22.2
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):22.2
Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE843,572
Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share):417.0
Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share):425.0
Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share):422.1

Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,233,083,624 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,233,083,624 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.

Individual transactions on LSE:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (pence per share)Time of transactionExecution venue
341,35022.215:32:00LSE

Individual transactions on JSE:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price (ZAr per share)Time of transactionExecution venue
6,282425.0013:47:31JSE
7,241425.0013:47:31JSE
6,310425.0013:47:31JSE
3,536425.0013:47:31JSE
6,993424.0013:47:33JSE
4,506421.0013:54:13JSE
4,249424.0014:00:42JSE
7,697423.0014:04:02JSE
3,684423.0014:04:02JSE
7,636423.0014:09:28JSE
4,415423.0014:09:28JSE
7,549423.0014:09:28JSE
18,984425.0015:47:44JSE
19,508425.0015:47:44JSE
20,807425.0015:47:44JSE
18,196425.0015:47:44JSE
6,027425.0015:49:17JSE
16,242425.0015:51:28JSE
21,808424.0015:52:16JSE
7,615423.0015:53:33JSE
17,297422.0015:53:46JSE
4,716421.0015:54:51JSE
6,930420.0015:56:29JSE
43,408422.0016:00:57JSE
29,113421.0016:02:54JSE
21,965420.0016:04:15JSE
15,980422.0016:04:24JSE
3,762421.0016:04:48JSE
4,682421.0016:06:05JSE
8,675423.0016:15:57JSE
3,574423.0016:15:57JSE
13,063423.0016:15:57JSE
1,144423.0016:15:57JSE
12,249423.0016:15:57JSE
8,262423.0016:15:57JSE
4,085423.0016:15:57JSE
10,000423.0016:15:57JSE
10,275422.0016:16:08JSE
4,465422.0016:16:08JSE
4,039422.0016:16:08JSE
4,693422.0016:16:08JSE
31,067421.0016:16:11JSE
2,656421.0016:16:11JSE
2,434421.0016:16:12JSE
2,237421.0016:16:12JSE
14,503420.0016:17:38JSE
3,546420.0016:26:18JSE
3,996420.0016:26:45JSE
3,576420.0016:26:58JSE
3,846420.0016:27:12JSE
4,055420.0016:27:32JSE
3,467420.0016:27:50JSE
3,657420.0016:28:04JSE
4,079420.0016:28:33JSE
3,843420.0016:28:41JSE
3,526420.0016:28:56JSE
3,569420.0016:29:12JSE
4,203420.0016:29:28JSE
3,896420.0016:29:58JSE
4,181420.0016:30:10JSE
3,546420.0016:30:24JSE
4,181422.0016:30:44JSE
3,826420.0016:30:57JSE
28,154419.0016:31:09JSE
27,252419.0016:31:09JSE
27,027419.0016:31:09JSE
22,452419.0016:31:09JSE
27,577419.0016:31:09JSE
4,061418.0016:31:24JSE
3,477417.0016:31:45JSE
7,056423.0016:37:21JSE
7,733424.0016:48:26JSE
11,600424.0016:49:32JSE
15,000424.0016:49:32JSE
7,162424.0016:49:32JSE
10,000424.0016:49:39JSE
1,233424.0016:49:39JSE
10,000424.0016:49:39JSE
18,576424.0016:49:40JSE
23,936424.0016:49:51JSE
10,825424.0016:49:51JSE
3,379424.0016:49:51JSE
12,520424.0016:49:51JSE
15,000424.0016:49:51JSE

The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

Rosebank

12 April 2022

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information
Corporate office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
Chief executive officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900		Financial director
Deon Louw
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Head: Investor relations
Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za		Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company secretary
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644		Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Ross Allister/Alexander Allen
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200		Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010
© 2022 PR Newswire
