Dienstag, 12.04.2022
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
11.04.22
08:27 Uhr
4,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
12.04.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 11

12 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 11 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 403.7836 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 406.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 401 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 850,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,240,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 11 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
616402.50 09:18:0300058223324TRLO0LSE
574402.50 09:18:0300058223323TRLO0LSE
574402.50 09:18:0300058223322TRLO0LSE
1119402.50 09:18:0300058223325TRLO0LSE
146403.50 09:37:3300058224088TRLO0LSE
3658404.00 09:37:3300058224089TRLO0LSE
1145404.50 09:48:1000058224300TRLO0LSE
108404.50 09:48:1400058224301TRLO0LSE
28405.50 09:48:2700058224323TRLO0LSE
400405.50 09:48:2700058224324TRLO0LSE
400405.50 09:48:2700058224325TRLO0LSE
648405.50 09:48:2700058224326TRLO0LSE
300405.50 09:48:2700058224327TRLO0LSE
390406.00 09:54:2200058224470TRLO0LSE
81406.00 09:54:2200058224471TRLO0LSE
600406.00 09:54:2200058224472TRLO0LSE
646406.00 09:54:2200058224473TRLO0LSE
63405.50 09:54:2200058224474TRLO0LSE
204405.50 09:54:3200058224478TRLO0LSE
142406.50 09:59:3500058224552TRLO0LSE
769406.50 09:59:3500058224553TRLO0LSE
256406.50 09:59:3500058224554TRLO0LSE
690406.00 09:59:3600058224555TRLO0LSE
300406.00 09:59:4800058224561TRLO0LSE
415406.00 10:00:0200058224563TRLO0LSE
177406.00 10:00:0200058224562TRLO0LSE
778406.00 10:04:2500058224651TRLO0LSE
12405.50 10:04:3900058224664TRLO0LSE
600405.50 10:13:2600058225004TRLO0LSE
116405.50 10:13:2600058225003TRLO0LSE
464405.50 10:13:2600058225002TRLO0LSE
1143405.00 10:13:2600058225005TRLO0LSE
366405.00 10:46:5600058225728TRLO0LSE
800405.00 10:46:5600058225727TRLO0LSE
400405.00 10:46:5600058225726TRLO0LSE
86405.00 10:46:5600058225729TRLO0LSE
1061405.00 10:46:5600058225730TRLO0LSE
54405.00 10:46:5600058225731TRLO0LSE
32405.00 10:46:5600058225733TRLO0LSE
1124404.50 10:49:1000058225831TRLO0LSE
64404.50 10:49:1000058225830TRLO0LSE
71404.50 10:49:1000058225829TRLO0LSE
1701404.00 11:10:2300058226252TRLO0LSE
1000403.00 11:10:2300058226253TRLO0LSE
255403.00 11:10:3800058226257TRLO0LSE
202403.00 11:15:2300058226386TRLO0LSE
82403.00 11:15:2300058226385TRLO0LSE
198403.00 11:15:2300058226387TRLO0LSE
356402.50 11:15:2300058226388TRLO0LSE
54402.50 11:15:3400058226416TRLO0LSE
69402.50 11:19:4900058226536TRLO0LSE
53402.50 11:26:0600058226662TRLO0LSE
1335402.50 11:35:1100058226890TRLO0LSE
657402.50 11:35:1100058226889TRLO0LSE
1379402.00 11:35:1100058226891TRLO0LSE
418404.00 11:59:0800058227474TRLO0LSE
16404.00 11:59:0800058227477TRLO0LSE
260404.00 11:59:0800058227476TRLO0LSE
574404.00 11:59:0800058227475TRLO0LSE
1187403.50 12:04:0200058227636TRLO0LSE
578403.50 12:15:1400058227923TRLO0LSE
1119403.50 12:15:1400058227922TRLO0LSE
219403.50 12:15:1400058227921TRLO0LSE
1417403.00 12:32:2600058228923TRLO0LSE
30402.00 12:32:2600058228924TRLO0LSE
15403.50 12:39:2000058229147TRLO0LSE
350403.50 12:39:2000058229146TRLO0LSE
560403.50 12:39:2000058229145TRLO0LSE
138403.50 12:39:2000058229144TRLO0LSE
971403.00 12:39:2000058229149TRLO0LSE
327403.00 12:39:2000058229148TRLO0LSE
831403.00 12:39:2000058229151TRLO0LSE
10403.00 12:39:2000058229150TRLO0LSE
802402.00 12:54:0300058229725TRLO0LSE
433402.00 12:54:0300058229724TRLO0LSE
663401.50 12:54:0300058229726TRLO0LSE
508401.50 12:54:0300058229727TRLO0LSE
148401.50 13:13:5100058230337TRLO0LSE
470401.50 13:13:5100058230336TRLO0LSE
574401.50 13:13:5100058230335TRLO0LSE
1192401.00 13:13:5100058230338TRLO0LSE
4401.50 13:14:2600058230364TRLO0LSE
98401.50 13:22:5800058230616TRLO0LSE
436401.50 13:24:0600058230676TRLO0LSE
1350401.50 13:24:0600058230679TRLO0LSE
1189401.50 13:24:0600058230678TRLO0LSE
573401.50 13:24:0600058230677TRLO0LSE
303401.00 13:34:5300058231112TRLO0LSE
100401.00 13:34:5300058231113TRLO0LSE
700401.00 13:34:5300058231114TRLO0LSE
1320401.00 13:34:5300058231116TRLO0LSE
469401.00 13:34:5300058231115TRLO0LSE
341401.00 13:34:5300058231118TRLO0LSE
350401.00 13:34:5300058231117TRLO0LSE
623403.00 13:40:1700058231286TRLO0LSE
1121403.00 13:40:1700058231288TRLO0LSE
524403.00 13:40:1700058231287TRLO0LSE
12402.50 13:43:1300058231345TRLO0LSE
39402.50 13:45:5900058231403TRLO0LSE
123403.00 13:53:0700058231640TRLO0LSE
1067403.00 13:53:0700058231641TRLO0LSE
371402.50 13:53:0700058231642TRLO0LSE
84402.50 13:57:5200058231808TRLO0LSE
86402.50 14:00:0600058231873TRLO0LSE
44402.50 14:03:1000058232005TRLO0LSE
1288402.50 14:11:2500058232270TRLO0LSE
421402.50 14:11:2500058232269TRLO0LSE
184402.50 14:11:2500058232268TRLO0LSE
984402.00 14:11:2500058232271TRLO0LSE
62402.00 14:11:2500058232272TRLO0LSE
190402.00 14:12:2600058232297TRLO0LSE
165402.00 14:12:2600058232299TRLO0LSE
168402.00 14:12:2600058232298TRLO0LSE
1340401.50 14:12:2600058232300TRLO0LSE
1382401.00 14:25:5400058232899TRLO0LSE
350401.00 14:25:5400058232900TRLO0LSE
1119403.00 14:31:2100058233234TRLO0LSE
878403.00 14:31:2100058233236TRLO0LSE
350403.00 14:31:2100058233235TRLO0LSE
350403.00 14:31:2100058233237TRLO0LSE
322403.00 14:37:2100058233510TRLO0LSE
400403.00 14:38:3700058233579TRLO0LSE
1589403.00 14:38:3700058233578TRLO0LSE
400403.00 14:38:3700058233580TRLO0LSE
948403.00 14:38:3700058233581TRLO0LSE
350403.50 14:44:5600058233902TRLO0LSE
87403.50 14:44:5600058233901TRLO0LSE
31403.50 14:44:5600058233900TRLO0LSE
37403.50 14:44:5600058233899TRLO0LSE
168403.50 14:44:5600058233898TRLO0LSE
43403.00 14:45:3500058233946TRLO0LSE
67403.00 14:45:3500058233945TRLO0LSE
114403.00 14:45:3500058233944TRLO0LSE
131403.00 14:45:3500058233943TRLO0LSE
329403.00 14:45:3500058233942TRLO0LSE
605403.00 14:45:3500058233951TRLO0LSE
1268404.50 14:51:2000058234215TRLO0LSE
350405.00 14:57:5900058234499TRLO0LSE
113405.00 14:57:5900058234498TRLO0LSE
1335405.50 15:03:0800058234788TRLO0LSE
1368405.50 15:03:0800058234787TRLO0LSE
271404.50 15:04:4500058234912TRLO0LSE
320405.50 15:07:3600058235125TRLO0LSE
350405.50 15:07:3600058235124TRLO0LSE
302405.50 15:07:3600058235123TRLO0LSE
129405.50 15:07:3600058235122TRLO0LSE
108405.50 15:07:3600058235121TRLO0LSE
584405.50 15:07:3600058235120TRLO0LSE
972405.00 15:09:0400058235181TRLO0LSE
350405.00 15:09:0400058235180TRLO0LSE
350405.00 15:10:1700058235235TRLO0LSE
87405.00 15:10:1700058235234TRLO0LSE
392405.00 15:10:1700058235233TRLO0LSE
311405.00 15:14:4500058235542TRLO0LSE
289405.00 15:16:2500058235681TRLO0LSE
369405.00 15:16:2500058235680TRLO0LSE
246405.00 15:18:0500058235802TRLO0LSE
989405.00 15:19:1100058235930TRLO0LSE
325405.00 15:19:1100058235929TRLO0LSE
75405.00 15:19:1100058235928TRLO0LSE
243404.00 15:23:1700058236237TRLO0LSE
39404.00 15:23:1700058236236TRLO0LSE
495404.00 15:23:1700058236235TRLO0LSE
99404.00 15:24:0500058236261TRLO0LSE
313404.00 15:24:4500058236279TRLO0LSE
148404.50 15:27:5600058236541TRLO0LSE
350404.50 15:27:5600058236540TRLO0LSE
53404.50 15:27:5600058236539TRLO0LSE
63404.50 15:27:5600058236538TRLO0LSE
285404.50 15:27:5600058236537TRLO0LSE
90404.50 15:32:0900058236797TRLO0LSE
75404.50 15:32:0900058236800TRLO0LSE
90404.50 15:32:0900058236799TRLO0LSE
420404.50 15:32:0900058236798TRLO0LSE
75404.50 15:32:0900058236804TRLO0LSE
7404.50 15:32:0900058236803TRLO0LSE
83404.50 15:32:0900058236802TRLO0LSE
420404.50 15:32:0900058236801TRLO0LSE
350404.50 15:33:0900058236863TRLO0LSE
312404.50 15:33:0900058236862TRLO0LSE
90404.50 15:33:0900058236861TRLO0LSE
75404.50 15:33:0900058236860TRLO0LSE
420404.50 15:33:0900058236859TRLO0LSE
938404.50 15:38:0600058237150TRLO0LSE
23404.50 15:38:0600058237149TRLO0LSE
329404.50 15:38:0600058237151TRLO0LSE
474404.50 15:41:0600058237400TRLO0LSE
10404.50 15:41:0600058237399TRLO0LSE
269404.50 15:41:0600058237398TRLO0LSE
350404.50 15:41:0600058237397TRLO0LSE
487404.50 15:45:3200058237719TRLO0LSE
350405.50 15:50:4400058237975TRLO0LSE
28405.50 15:50:4400058237974TRLO0LSE
401405.50 15:51:5600058238051TRLO0LSE
143405.50 15:51:5600058238050TRLO0LSE
172405.50 15:51:5600058238049TRLO0LSE
133405.50 15:51:5600058238048TRLO0LSE
56405.50 15:51:5600058238056TRLO0LSE
130405.50 15:51:5600058238055TRLO0LSE
350405.50 15:51:5600058238054TRLO0LSE
702405.50 15:51:5600058238053TRLO0LSE
388405.50 15:51:5600058238052TRLO0LSE
230405.50 15:55:4200058238345TRLO0LSE
388405.50 15:55:4200058238344TRLO0LSE
643405.50 15:55:4200058238343TRLO0LSE
334405.50 15:58:4200058238457TRLO0LSE
119405.50 15:58:4200058238456TRLO0LSE
143405.50 15:58:4200058238455TRLO0LSE
120405.50 15:58:4200058238454TRLO0LSE
350405.50 16:08:0600058239139TRLO0LSE
300405.50 16:08:0600058239138TRLO0LSE
283405.50 16:08:0600058239137TRLO0LSE
238405.50 16:08:0600058239136TRLO0LSE
85405.50 16:08:0600058239135TRLO0LSE
57405.50 16:08:0600058239134TRLO0LSE
284405.50 16:08:0600058239145TRLO0LSE
130405.50 16:08:0600058239144TRLO0LSE
108405.50 16:08:0600058239143TRLO0LSE
350405.50 16:08:0600058239142TRLO0LSE
585405.50 16:08:0600058239141TRLO0LSE
388405.50 16:08:0600058239140TRLO0LSE
354405.50 16:16:5700058239773TRLO0LSE
126405.50 16:16:5700058239772TRLO0LSE
151405.50 16:16:5700058239771TRLO0LSE
680405.50 16:16:5700058239770TRLO0LSE
336405.50 16:16:5700058239778TRLO0LSE
120405.50 16:16:5700058239777TRLO0LSE
14405.50 16:16:5700058239776TRLO0LSE
130405.50 16:16:5700058239775TRLO0LSE
649405.50 16:16:5700058239774TRLO0LSE
63405.50 16:18:5700058239901TRLO0LSE
20405.50 16:18:5700058239900TRLO0LSE
328405.50 16:18:5700058239899TRLO0LSE
140405.50 16:18:5700058239898TRLO0LSE
632405.50 16:18:5700058239897TRLO0LSE
180405.50 16:23:0900058240197TRLO0LSE
139405.50 16:23:0900058240196TRLO0LSE
272405.50 16:23:0900058240195TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

