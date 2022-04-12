Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 11 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 403.7836 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 406.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 401 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 850,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 245,240,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 11 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 616 402.50 09:18:03 00058223324TRLO0 LSE 574 402.50 09:18:03 00058223323TRLO0 LSE 574 402.50 09:18:03 00058223322TRLO0 LSE 1119 402.50 09:18:03 00058223325TRLO0 LSE 146 403.50 09:37:33 00058224088TRLO0 LSE 3658 404.00 09:37:33 00058224089TRLO0 LSE 1145 404.50 09:48:10 00058224300TRLO0 LSE 108 404.50 09:48:14 00058224301TRLO0 LSE 28 405.50 09:48:27 00058224323TRLO0 LSE 400 405.50 09:48:27 00058224324TRLO0 LSE 400 405.50 09:48:27 00058224325TRLO0 LSE 648 405.50 09:48:27 00058224326TRLO0 LSE 300 405.50 09:48:27 00058224327TRLO0 LSE 390 406.00 09:54:22 00058224470TRLO0 LSE 81 406.00 09:54:22 00058224471TRLO0 LSE 600 406.00 09:54:22 00058224472TRLO0 LSE 646 406.00 09:54:22 00058224473TRLO0 LSE 63 405.50 09:54:22 00058224474TRLO0 LSE 204 405.50 09:54:32 00058224478TRLO0 LSE 142 406.50 09:59:35 00058224552TRLO0 LSE 769 406.50 09:59:35 00058224553TRLO0 LSE 256 406.50 09:59:35 00058224554TRLO0 LSE 690 406.00 09:59:36 00058224555TRLO0 LSE 300 406.00 09:59:48 00058224561TRLO0 LSE 415 406.00 10:00:02 00058224563TRLO0 LSE 177 406.00 10:00:02 00058224562TRLO0 LSE 778 406.00 10:04:25 00058224651TRLO0 LSE 12 405.50 10:04:39 00058224664TRLO0 LSE 600 405.50 10:13:26 00058225004TRLO0 LSE 116 405.50 10:13:26 00058225003TRLO0 LSE 464 405.50 10:13:26 00058225002TRLO0 LSE 1143 405.00 10:13:26 00058225005TRLO0 LSE 366 405.00 10:46:56 00058225728TRLO0 LSE 800 405.00 10:46:56 00058225727TRLO0 LSE 400 405.00 10:46:56 00058225726TRLO0 LSE 86 405.00 10:46:56 00058225729TRLO0 LSE 1061 405.00 10:46:56 00058225730TRLO0 LSE 54 405.00 10:46:56 00058225731TRLO0 LSE 32 405.00 10:46:56 00058225733TRLO0 LSE 1124 404.50 10:49:10 00058225831TRLO0 LSE 64 404.50 10:49:10 00058225830TRLO0 LSE 71 404.50 10:49:10 00058225829TRLO0 LSE 1701 404.00 11:10:23 00058226252TRLO0 LSE 1000 403.00 11:10:23 00058226253TRLO0 LSE 255 403.00 11:10:38 00058226257TRLO0 LSE 202 403.00 11:15:23 00058226386TRLO0 LSE 82 403.00 11:15:23 00058226385TRLO0 LSE 198 403.00 11:15:23 00058226387TRLO0 LSE 356 402.50 11:15:23 00058226388TRLO0 LSE 54 402.50 11:15:34 00058226416TRLO0 LSE 69 402.50 11:19:49 00058226536TRLO0 LSE 53 402.50 11:26:06 00058226662TRLO0 LSE 1335 402.50 11:35:11 00058226890TRLO0 LSE 657 402.50 11:35:11 00058226889TRLO0 LSE 1379 402.00 11:35:11 00058226891TRLO0 LSE 418 404.00 11:59:08 00058227474TRLO0 LSE 16 404.00 11:59:08 00058227477TRLO0 LSE 260 404.00 11:59:08 00058227476TRLO0 LSE 574 404.00 11:59:08 00058227475TRLO0 LSE 1187 403.50 12:04:02 00058227636TRLO0 LSE 578 403.50 12:15:14 00058227923TRLO0 LSE 1119 403.50 12:15:14 00058227922TRLO0 LSE 219 403.50 12:15:14 00058227921TRLO0 LSE 1417 403.00 12:32:26 00058228923TRLO0 LSE 30 402.00 12:32:26 00058228924TRLO0 LSE 15 403.50 12:39:20 00058229147TRLO0 LSE 350 403.50 12:39:20 00058229146TRLO0 LSE 560 403.50 12:39:20 00058229145TRLO0 LSE 138 403.50 12:39:20 00058229144TRLO0 LSE 971 403.00 12:39:20 00058229149TRLO0 LSE 327 403.00 12:39:20 00058229148TRLO0 LSE 831 403.00 12:39:20 00058229151TRLO0 LSE 10 403.00 12:39:20 00058229150TRLO0 LSE 802 402.00 12:54:03 00058229725TRLO0 LSE 433 402.00 12:54:03 00058229724TRLO0 LSE 663 401.50 12:54:03 00058229726TRLO0 LSE 508 401.50 12:54:03 00058229727TRLO0 LSE 148 401.50 13:13:51 00058230337TRLO0 LSE 470 401.50 13:13:51 00058230336TRLO0 LSE 574 401.50 13:13:51 00058230335TRLO0 LSE 1192 401.00 13:13:51 00058230338TRLO0 LSE 4 401.50 13:14:26 00058230364TRLO0 LSE 98 401.50 13:22:58 00058230616TRLO0 LSE 436 401.50 13:24:06 00058230676TRLO0 LSE 1350 401.50 13:24:06 00058230679TRLO0 LSE 1189 401.50 13:24:06 00058230678TRLO0 LSE 573 401.50 13:24:06 00058230677TRLO0 LSE 303 401.00 13:34:53 00058231112TRLO0 LSE 100 401.00 13:34:53 00058231113TRLO0 LSE 700 401.00 13:34:53 00058231114TRLO0 LSE 1320 401.00 13:34:53 00058231116TRLO0 LSE 469 401.00 13:34:53 00058231115TRLO0 LSE 341 401.00 13:34:53 00058231118TRLO0 LSE 350 401.00 13:34:53 00058231117TRLO0 LSE 623 403.00 13:40:17 00058231286TRLO0 LSE 1121 403.00 13:40:17 00058231288TRLO0 LSE 524 403.00 13:40:17 00058231287TRLO0 LSE 12 402.50 13:43:13 00058231345TRLO0 LSE 39 402.50 13:45:59 00058231403TRLO0 LSE 123 403.00 13:53:07 00058231640TRLO0 LSE 1067 403.00 13:53:07 00058231641TRLO0 LSE 371 402.50 13:53:07 00058231642TRLO0 LSE 84 402.50 13:57:52 00058231808TRLO0 LSE 86 402.50 14:00:06 00058231873TRLO0 LSE 44 402.50 14:03:10 00058232005TRLO0 LSE 1288 402.50 14:11:25 00058232270TRLO0 LSE 421 402.50 14:11:25 00058232269TRLO0 LSE 184 402.50 14:11:25 00058232268TRLO0 LSE 984 402.00 14:11:25 00058232271TRLO0 LSE 62 402.00 14:11:25 00058232272TRLO0 LSE 190 402.00 14:12:26 00058232297TRLO0 LSE 165 402.00 14:12:26 00058232299TRLO0 LSE 168 402.00 14:12:26 00058232298TRLO0 LSE 1340 401.50 14:12:26 00058232300TRLO0 LSE 1382 401.00 14:25:54 00058232899TRLO0 LSE 350 401.00 14:25:54 00058232900TRLO0 LSE 1119 403.00 14:31:21 00058233234TRLO0 LSE 878 403.00 14:31:21 00058233236TRLO0 LSE 350 403.00 14:31:21 00058233235TRLO0 LSE 350 403.00 14:31:21 00058233237TRLO0 LSE 322 403.00 14:37:21 00058233510TRLO0 LSE 400 403.00 14:38:37 00058233579TRLO0 LSE 1589 403.00 14:38:37 00058233578TRLO0 LSE 400 403.00 14:38:37 00058233580TRLO0 LSE 948 403.00 14:38:37 00058233581TRLO0 LSE 350 403.50 14:44:56 00058233902TRLO0 LSE 87 403.50 14:44:56 00058233901TRLO0 LSE 31 403.50 14:44:56 00058233900TRLO0 LSE 37 403.50 14:44:56 00058233899TRLO0 LSE 168 403.50 14:44:56 00058233898TRLO0 LSE 43 403.00 14:45:35 00058233946TRLO0 LSE 67 403.00 14:45:35 00058233945TRLO0 LSE 114 403.00 14:45:35 00058233944TRLO0 LSE 131 403.00 14:45:35 00058233943TRLO0 LSE 329 403.00 14:45:35 00058233942TRLO0 LSE 605 403.00 14:45:35 00058233951TRLO0 LSE 1268 404.50 14:51:20 00058234215TRLO0 LSE 350 405.00 14:57:59 00058234499TRLO0 LSE 113 405.00 14:57:59 00058234498TRLO0 LSE 1335 405.50 15:03:08 00058234788TRLO0 LSE 1368 405.50 15:03:08 00058234787TRLO0 LSE 271 404.50 15:04:45 00058234912TRLO0 LSE 320 405.50 15:07:36 00058235125TRLO0 LSE 350 405.50 15:07:36 00058235124TRLO0 LSE 302 405.50 15:07:36 00058235123TRLO0 LSE 129 405.50 15:07:36 00058235122TRLO0 LSE 108 405.50 15:07:36 00058235121TRLO0 LSE 584 405.50 15:07:36 00058235120TRLO0 LSE 972 405.00 15:09:04 00058235181TRLO0 LSE 350 405.00 15:09:04 00058235180TRLO0 LSE 350 405.00 15:10:17 00058235235TRLO0 LSE 87 405.00 15:10:17 00058235234TRLO0 LSE 392 405.00 15:10:17 00058235233TRLO0 LSE 311 405.00 15:14:45 00058235542TRLO0 LSE 289 405.00 15:16:25 00058235681TRLO0 LSE 369 405.00 15:16:25 00058235680TRLO0 LSE 246 405.00 15:18:05 00058235802TRLO0 LSE 989 405.00 15:19:11 00058235930TRLO0 LSE 325 405.00 15:19:11 00058235929TRLO0 LSE 75 405.00 15:19:11 00058235928TRLO0 LSE 243 404.00 15:23:17 00058236237TRLO0 LSE 39 404.00 15:23:17 00058236236TRLO0 LSE 495 404.00 15:23:17 00058236235TRLO0 LSE 99 404.00 15:24:05 00058236261TRLO0 LSE 313 404.00 15:24:45 00058236279TRLO0 LSE 148 404.50 15:27:56 00058236541TRLO0 LSE 350 404.50 15:27:56 00058236540TRLO0 LSE 53 404.50 15:27:56 00058236539TRLO0 LSE 63 404.50 15:27:56 00058236538TRLO0 LSE 285 404.50 15:27:56 00058236537TRLO0 LSE 90 404.50 15:32:09 00058236797TRLO0 LSE 75 404.50 15:32:09 00058236800TRLO0 LSE 90 404.50 15:32:09 00058236799TRLO0 LSE 420 404.50 15:32:09 00058236798TRLO0 LSE 75 404.50 15:32:09 00058236804TRLO0 LSE 7 404.50 15:32:09 00058236803TRLO0 LSE 83 404.50 15:32:09 00058236802TRLO0 LSE 420 404.50 15:32:09 00058236801TRLO0 LSE 350 404.50 15:33:09 00058236863TRLO0 LSE 312 404.50 15:33:09 00058236862TRLO0 LSE 90 404.50 15:33:09 00058236861TRLO0 LSE 75 404.50 15:33:09 00058236860TRLO0 LSE 420 404.50 15:33:09 00058236859TRLO0 LSE 938 404.50 15:38:06 00058237150TRLO0 LSE 23 404.50 15:38:06 00058237149TRLO0 LSE 329 404.50 15:38:06 00058237151TRLO0 LSE 474 404.50 15:41:06 00058237400TRLO0 LSE 10 404.50 15:41:06 00058237399TRLO0 LSE 269 404.50 15:41:06 00058237398TRLO0 LSE 350 404.50 15:41:06 00058237397TRLO0 LSE 487 404.50 15:45:32 00058237719TRLO0 LSE 350 405.50 15:50:44 00058237975TRLO0 LSE 28 405.50 15:50:44 00058237974TRLO0 LSE 401 405.50 15:51:56 00058238051TRLO0 LSE 143 405.50 15:51:56 00058238050TRLO0 LSE 172 405.50 15:51:56 00058238049TRLO0 LSE 133 405.50 15:51:56 00058238048TRLO0 LSE 56 405.50 15:51:56 00058238056TRLO0 LSE 130 405.50 15:51:56 00058238055TRLO0 LSE 350 405.50 15:51:56 00058238054TRLO0 LSE 702 405.50 15:51:56 00058238053TRLO0 LSE 388 405.50 15:51:56 00058238052TRLO0 LSE 230 405.50 15:55:42 00058238345TRLO0 LSE 388 405.50 15:55:42 00058238344TRLO0 LSE 643 405.50 15:55:42 00058238343TRLO0 LSE 334 405.50 15:58:42 00058238457TRLO0 LSE 119 405.50 15:58:42 00058238456TRLO0 LSE 143 405.50 15:58:42 00058238455TRLO0 LSE 120 405.50 15:58:42 00058238454TRLO0 LSE 350 405.50 16:08:06 00058239139TRLO0 LSE 300 405.50 16:08:06 00058239138TRLO0 LSE 283 405.50 16:08:06 00058239137TRLO0 LSE 238 405.50 16:08:06 00058239136TRLO0 LSE 85 405.50 16:08:06 00058239135TRLO0 LSE 57 405.50 16:08:06 00058239134TRLO0 LSE 284 405.50 16:08:06 00058239145TRLO0 LSE 130 405.50 16:08:06 00058239144TRLO0 LSE 108 405.50 16:08:06 00058239143TRLO0 LSE 350 405.50 16:08:06 00058239142TRLO0 LSE 585 405.50 16:08:06 00058239141TRLO0 LSE 388 405.50 16:08:06 00058239140TRLO0 LSE 354 405.50 16:16:57 00058239773TRLO0 LSE 126 405.50 16:16:57 00058239772TRLO0 LSE 151 405.50 16:16:57 00058239771TRLO0 LSE 680 405.50 16:16:57 00058239770TRLO0 LSE 336 405.50 16:16:57 00058239778TRLO0 LSE 120 405.50 16:16:57 00058239777TRLO0 LSE 14 405.50 16:16:57 00058239776TRLO0 LSE 130 405.50 16:16:57 00058239775TRLO0 LSE 649 405.50 16:16:57 00058239774TRLO0 LSE 63 405.50 16:18:57 00058239901TRLO0 LSE 20 405.50 16:18:57 00058239900TRLO0 LSE 328 405.50 16:18:57 00058239899TRLO0 LSE 140 405.50 16:18:57 00058239898TRLO0 LSE 632 405.50 16:18:57 00058239897TRLO0 LSE 180 405.50 16:23:09 00058240197TRLO0 LSE 139 405.50 16:23:09 00058240196TRLO0 LSE 272 405.50 16:23:09 00058240195TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com