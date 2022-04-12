Moment Energy is one of several companies and projects supported by the ARC program, which aims to provide clean-energy storage to urban and remote diesel-dependent communities in the Canadian province of British Columbia.From pv magazine USA British Columbia is a leader in the North American EV market, with light-duty EV sales representing 13% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in 2021. Transitioning to electric vehicles is important in achieving BC's net-zero goal by 2050, but the challenge of recycling or repurposing the batteries remains. Vancouver-based Moment Energy is addressing that ...

