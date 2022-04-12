- (PLX AI) - TotalEnergies and KGHM signed a partnership to participate on a 50/50 basis in the Polish government tender for the development of offshore wind projects.
- • The government has launched a new auction scheme covering 11 areas in the Polish Baltic Sea, representing an expected total capacity of over 10 GW
- • TotalEnergies will leverage its proven expertise in offshore operations, its experience in managing large-scale projects and its ties with the worldwide supply chains
- • KGHM, as a major Polish state-owned group, will bring its knowledge of the Polish market
