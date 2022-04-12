RoodMicrotec N.V.: Trading Update: RoodMicrotec announces total income for the first quarter of 2022

Total income for the first quarter of 2022 was EUR 3. 6 million ( first quarter 2021: EUR 3.8 million)

Cash position further improved in the first quarter of 2022

Order book value increased with 16% compared to March 31, 2021





Deventer, April 12,2021 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today releases its trading update for the first quarter of 2022. The total income for the quarter was EUR 3.6 million, which is 5% lower than the total income in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the total income included work in progress of EUR 0.5 million for SCM project preparations. With this adjustment, the total income for the first quarter of 2022 rose by 9% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

"The cash position at the end of the first quarter of 2022 has further improved compared to the end of 2021 thanks to the increased total income and a continued tight control of operational expenses", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. "The increase of the total income in the first quarter, adjusted for work in progress movements, compared to 2021 also shows that the company is focusing on the right markets, customers and services."

With the forecasted increase of total income in 2022 over last year, it is encouraging to see that the order book value continues to increase. The order book contains orders for both long term contracts and engagements as well as short term orders. The long term contracts and engagements are mainly in the SCM and Test Operations units and the short term orders are mainly in the Failure Analysis & Qualification unit. RoodMicrotec is maintaining a very tight control of all expenses, and only absolutely necessary costs for delivering our high-quality services to the customers are approved. Additional capital investments are also reviewed in detail to make sure they are done to either increase capacity or to add new capabilities to the service portfolio.

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income in 2022 to be in the range of EUR 15.0 million to EUR 15.6 million with a positive result before tax. The current situation in the world regarding lead-times for wafers and packaging as well as shipment delays may impact the ability to achieve the expected total income. The war in Ukraine could also have an impact on the business but in the short term we don't see any significant impacts. RoodMicrotec is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any impact.

Audit

The financial data in this press release have not been audited.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany

