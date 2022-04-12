Hunting PLC, the international energy services group, today announced that it has been contracted to provide titanium stress joints for the Yellowtail development project in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Hunting's Direct Pull-Through installation methodology is intended to simplify installation and enhance safety during project execution.

"Hunting is extremely excited for the opportunity to use our worldwide, field-proven technologies to help ExxonMobil reduce costs and increase safety for this project," said Dane Tipton, President of Hunting's Subsea Technologies Division.

For more information regarding Hunting's titanium stress joints and their Subsea Technologies offerings, visit http://www.hunting-intl.com/subsea-technologies.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

