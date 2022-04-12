Leading Electric Adventure Vehicle Brand - UBCO - Announces Global Partnership with REEF Technology

Through the partnership, UBCO will launch test ride and support Hubs at select REEF neighborhood locations.

TAURANGA, New Zealand, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UBCO - the leader in electric adventure vehicles (EAV) - has announced a partnership with REEF Technology Inc to support its global expansion progress and transform customer engagement. REEF is the largest operator in the world of multi-purpose, neighborhood spaces with a proximity network of over 8,000 locations that enable the delivery of new goods, services and curated customer experiences, including urban kitchens, vertical farms, rideshare and last-mile.

This partnership will launch UBCO Hubs at select REEF locations in the United Kingdom. The parties are also exploring opportunities to expand into the United States. With the first site live in London, UBCO's Hubs will offer test rides, technical support and free coffee from bespoke designed shipping containers.

With global appeal, UBCO Hubs are being designed with a two-pronged approach - offering scalable, efficient test rides on a local basis while being positioned among food delivery outlets with strong rideshare and last-mile delivery needs. The partnership follows UBCO's ongoing success with Domino's Pizza in New Zealand.

"We are excited to work with REEF to make the sustainable benefits of our electric adventure vehicles more globally available," said Neil Tierney, Chief Customer Officer for UBCO. "As well as more locations, this innovative model will transform the way we engage with customers by making us more accessible as a living member of local consumer and business communities. In addition, the container model offers far more flexibility and lower infrastructure costs than fixed shopfronts. This partnership is a testament to the foundation UBCO has built in New Zealand, with sights set on conquering global demand."

"As consumer interest in electrified vehicles and sustainable transportation alternatives grow, UBCO has established itself as an industry leader with its reliable and practical vehicles," said Nick Lonergan, VP of Strategic Partnerships for REEF. "We are looking forward to enabling everyday adventure seekers everywhere to embark on intrepid journeys that simultaneously and positively impact the environment and their communities."

UBCO is continuing to build on its stellar 2021 year where it secured upwards of US$30m in fresh capital funding global expansion. This was from leading investors across NZ, Asia and the US - most notably TPK Holdings and Jubilee Glory Investments, Nuance Connected Capital, Seven Peaks Ventures, Alt Group and continued support from Global From Day 1, Snowball Effect and Enterprise Angels. Its progress and export growth has been further accelerated by long-term support from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

About UBCO

UBCO is the category defining Electric Adventure Vehicle (EAV) company. It is producing the world's toughest EAVs for adventure, urban trips and heavy-duty work. Since its launch in 2015, UBCO has rapidly developed into an intelligent EAV platform poised to disrupt the US$50bn+ powersports market. Founded in Tauranga, New Zealand, UBCO can now be found in international markets including the United States, UK, Australia, and Europe.

Find out more at ubcobikes.com and check out UBCO's story here .

About REEF Technology

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services, and experiences to the neighborhood. With a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000+ locations and a team that's over 15,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we're making the place you live, the place you love to be.

Find out more at reeftechnology.com .

