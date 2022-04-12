Completes integration of ThirdSpace, the ID management and security specialist, acquired in 2021

TiG Data Intelligence, the UK-based provider of cyber security, identity, cloud transformation and managed services, today announced it has rebranded as Kocho, signalling a new era and strategy for the company.

The rebrand completes the integration of ThirdSpace, the Cardiff-based identity (ID) management and cyber security specialist, which has been operating under its own brand since it was acquired by TiG in March 2021.

Kocho, the Japanese word for butterfly and a symbol of transformation, will focus on helping UK organisations tackle two often conflicted challenges; how to leverage best-in-class digital and cloud technologies to transform their business models, while ensuring their operations are defended against breaches and cyberattacks.

Kocho is ideally positioned to deliver industry-leading cloud-based services that comply with the UK government's anticipated amendments to the 2018 Network and Information Systems (NIS) regulations. These changes are expected to stipulate stricter rules for third-party IT providers, following an increase in the number and severity of cyberattacks targeted at the digital supply chain.

"I am thrilled to unveil the new Kocho brand and philosophy," said Des Lekerman, CEO of Kocho, formerly TiG Data Intelligence and ThirdSpace. "Our mission is to help UK organisations accelerate their cloud transformation programmes to take advantage of new business opportunities, achieve efficiency gains, and support new ways of working. Crucially, with our identity and cyber security capabilities, we ensure organisations always strike the right balance between innovation and security, allowing them to realise their potential, without fear of compromise."

"Kocho's security team fulfils the role of our CISO, protecting our high value digital assets from attack and ensuring we comply with government legislation as well as stringent financial sector regulations," said Ross Carmichael, Chief Technology Officer at Liontrust Asset Management. "Over recent years, we've been active in the M&A market. Kocho has supported us every step of the way. They ensure that security is baked into everything we do but is never getting in the way of us meeting our wider business objective."

Deep Microsoft expertise

In its history, the company has been winners at the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards on eight occasions. Kocho will build on this strategic relationship by offering a broad portfolio of secure transformation services built for Microsoft environments. Kocho's comprehensive range of consultancy and managed services comprises best-in-class cyber security, identity and access management and compliance services, coupled with cloud transformation and data analytics.

"The Kocho team has been a long-standing Microsoft Partner and is regarded as one of our highly competent partners with a number of advanced specialisations across identity and cyber security. They are particularly adept at tailoring our technology solutions to meet individual customer requirements to deliver maximum value," said Eleri Gibbon, Director of Services Partners at Microsoft. "The combination of expert identity and security skills combined with cloud transformation and managed services meets a growing and acute market need, we're excited to see the additional benefits Kocho brings to Microsoft customers across the UK."

Growing UK presence

Founded in 2001, Kocho now has annual revenues of £33 million and employs a team of 220 at offices in London, Cardiff and Manilla. The company expects to more than double its revenues through a combination of organic growth and acquisition within the next five years and has plans to significantly grow its headcount, initially at its new Cardiff-based cyber security operations centre which provides managed security services for clients across several different industries, including in the financial, health, manufacturing and professional services sectors.

About Kocho:

Kocho combines the power of Microsoft cloud technology with world-class identity and cyber security expertise, to steer UK organisations on a course to secure cloud transformation.

Founded in 2001 and previously known as TiG Data Intelligence and ThirdSpace, the company rebranded as Kocho in 2022, following the acquisition of security and ID specialist, ThirdSpace in March 2021. Headquartered in London, it also has operations in Cardiff and Manilla. Customers span mid-market organisations up to large enterprises, operating in the financial services, health, manufacturing and professional services sectors. Brands relying on Kocho include BUPA, AVIVA, William Blair and Liontrust Asset Management.

