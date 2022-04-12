Indian Technological Products (ITP) will produce customized lithium battery packs for electric vehicles and stationary energy storage applications, including solar, at its new 100 MWh lithium battery factory in Gurugram, India.From pv magazine India ITP has announced the opening of a lithium battery factory in Gurugram, India. The new facility can produce 100 MWh of battery storage per year. It will produce lithium batteries for solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle applications. "The plant will be processing both nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) and lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistries ...

