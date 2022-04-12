Idently Systems Limited Joins GlobalSign's Certified Regional Partner Program

Idently Systems Limited to offer GlobalSign's PKI solutions to address the IT security needs of regional customers in East Africa

BOSTON, MA and LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced that Idently Systems Limited has become a GlobalSign Certified Regional Partner (CRP) for Nairobi, Kenya - addressing the critical security needs of its customers with a highly scalable Managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) service.

Idently Systems Limited is a provider of information and communication technology (ICT) security solutions, from managed SSL, enterprise PKI and certificate lifecycle management to digital signing and privacy management. It targets companies of all sizes, including Small-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as medium to large enterprises. The company serves a wide variety of industries including banking, financial services, insurance, Savings and Credit Co-Operative Societies (SACCOs), telecommunications and government.

"We are very pleased to join the GlobalSign Certified Regional Partner program. Being affiliated with GlobalSign will enable us to reach our goal of becoming the leading PKI and digital identity provider in East Africa," said George Mukenya, Chief Technology Officer, Idently Systems Limited. "Until now, there hasn't been a company in Nairobi with a strong local presence through partners to offer this. Now that we are a GlobalSign CRP, we are confident our customers will be contacting us to sign up for these critical solutions."

GlobalSign is an identity services company providing cloud-based, highly scalable PKI solutions for enterprises needing to conduct safe commerce, communications, content delivery and community interactions. Our identity and security solutions enable businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption.

"We are delighted that Idently Systems Limited has joined our Certified Regional Partner program," said James Whitton, Program Manager, GlobalSign. "With Idently Systems Limited's reputation across Kenya, we are confident our relationship will help boost the adoption of our range of identity and security solutions in the region."

GlobalSign's Certified Regional Partner program offers tight alignment with GlobalSign's business enabling partners to be an extension of GlobalSign within their specific region. With comprehensive training programs and certification, Certified Regional Partner partners can market, sell, and deliver even the most complex GlobalSign solutions. GlobalSign's offers a cloud-based managed PKI platform to solve critical IT security issues, including:

Securing websites and servers (SSL/TLS)

Automation

Enhancing passwords with multi-factor authentication

Creating trusted digital signatures for documents

Encrypting and digitally signing emails

Enabling PKI for devices

Protecting code integrity

For more details on GlobalSign's Certified Regional Partner Program, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/partners/certified-regional-partner-program/

About Idently Systems Limited

Idently Systems Limited ("Idently") is a Kenyan IT security company, focusing on Digital Identity, PKI, and Privacy Management solutions. Idently enables enterprises, professionals, and individuals to conduct secure e-commerce, e-communication, online content delivery, and online interactions. The company is on a mission to provide secure Trusted Digital Identities for Africa's digital economy. Idently is licenced by the Communication Authority of Kenya as an Electronic Certification Service Provider (E-CSP) to issue digital certificates and support digital signatures in Kenya. To learn more visit https://idently.com/about-us/

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO Cloud KK and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

