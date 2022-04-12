BH Macro Limited - Additional Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights

12 April 2022

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights

Since the Company's annual general meeting held in September 2021 (the "2021 Annual General Meeting"), the Company has issued or sold from treasury 2,389,852 Sterling shares to satisfy market demand, as a result of which the authority obtained at the 2021 Annual General Meeting to issue or sell from treasury Sterling shares on a non-preemptive basis has been utilised in full.

The Company believes that there is still continuing demand for the issue by the Company of new Sterling shares and that increasing the number of the Company's shares in issue should benefit the Company's shareholders as a whole.

Accordingly, the Company has today despatched to its shareholders a circular (the "Circular") putting forward a special resolution to supplement the authority obtained at the 2021 Annual General Meeting which seeks to disapply the pre-emption rights contained in the Articles so that the Board has authority to allot and issue (or sell from treasury) shares for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis in respect of Sterling shares in the Company equivalent to 10 per cent. of the Sterling shares in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to today's date (excluding Sterling shares held in treasury) (the "Extraordinary General Meeting").

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL on 5 May 2022 at 9.30 a.m. (London time).

The Circular has been despatched to all Shareholders. An electronic copy of the Circular is available on the Company's website http://www.bhmacro.com/ and will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.



Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001