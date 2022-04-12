China's Trina Solar is bringing a new 425 W solar panel to the European market, following an Australian market launch in March. The panel relies on the company's n-type PACO Cell technology, 210 mm diameter wafers, multi-busbar design, non-destructive cutting, and high-density packing.Chinese PV module manufacturer Trina Solar has revealed that it has started selling a new panel for rooftop applications - the Dual-Glass Vertex S+ Module. The new product, initially launched in Australia, in March, has a nominal power of 425 W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.9%. "The Vertex S+ is the latest ...

