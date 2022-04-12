DJ Oiltanking GmbH: 50 years of Oiltanking: celebrating a legacy while looking ahead at the future of energy

- Oiltanking celebrates its 50th anniversary

- Oiltanking is currently undergoing a transformation aimed at accelerating growth and enabling customers and partners through the energy transition

- As part of this transformation, a new company will be carved out of Oiltanking with a focus on gas, chemicals, and new energy Hamburg |12 April 2022: Oiltanking celebrates its 50^th anniversary in 2022. During these past [5] decades, the company has become one of the world's largest independent providers for globally recognized safe and reliable tank storage solutions and operations, with a highly skilled and flexible workforce. Whilst looking back at some of its greatest achievements and dynamic development over the years, as a forward-looking company, Oiltanking is ready to embark on its next chapter in response to the challenges posed by climate change. A new company (New Co), with a new brand, a new name, and a clearly defined strategy focused on the energy transition, will be carved out of Oiltanking. Oiltanking's story began in 1972 with the merger of originally independent tank farms in Germany into a single unit. While the initial focus was primarily on oil, the company later became increasingly involved in the chemicals sector, and, most recently, gases and new energies. While the 1980's were about stabilizing its stand in the local and regional markets, Oiltanking rapidly expanded its footprint internationally in the 1990's and 2000's, building numerous strategic long-lasting partnerships. Today Oiltanking enjoys a leading global reputation for serving its customers' needs.

Reflecting on the success stories of the past also calls for a look ahead at the future of energy, and for a sharper focus on enabling the energy transition. On May 5^th, New Co will be launched with a focus on growth in chemicals, gas, and new energies, and with a strong commitment to embed sustainability in all aspects of its business. Building on Oiltanking's tradition of close partnership and consistent delivery, New Co will support the sustainability agenda and energy transition?journey of its customers and partners. Oiltanking's current operations in Belgium, China, Finland, the Middle East, Singapore, and the United States will all be part of New Co, which will be headquartered in Rotterdam. Bas Verkooijen will assume the role of CEO of New Co, supported by Douglas van der Wiel, Claas Pinkenburg, Yvan Tavernier and Liz Mayhew as the leadership team, together with 1200 employees worldwide.

Oiltanking's CEO Matti Lievonen comments: "We are excited about the next chapter in Oiltanking's journey. Since its inception 50 years ago, Oiltanking is widely recognized for its leading global role in the energy storage and logistics infrastructure. New Co is our pledge to enable and expedite the energy transformation in our industry by applying a clearly defined strategy that embraces the energy transition in true partnership with our customers and partners. We have every confidence in NewCo and wish Bas and the NewCo team every success".

All other Oiltanking assets will continue to operate as Oiltanking and to be headed by Matti Lievonen, CEO and René Anghel, CFO. For further information please contact communication@oiltanking.com Boiler Plate: Oiltanking GmbH?is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for gas, chemicals, and petroleum products worldwide. The company owns and operates 41 terminals in 18 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific including China and India. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of more than 16 million cbm. For more information on Oiltanking, please visit?www.oiltanking.com. Notes to press: CV Bas Verkooijen Prior to joining Oiltanking, Bas Verkooijen worked at OMV from 2011 until 2020, where he was the Senior Vice President Product Supply & Sales and a member of the OMV Downstream leadership team. In this role he was responsible for supply, logistics and commercial sales of refined products as well as petrochemicals. Bas started his career at Shell in 1997, where he held various commercial and general management positions in Shell's downstream businesses in Europe, Middle East, South-East Asia, and Oceania.

