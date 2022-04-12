Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc's (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RB) (OTC Pink: TEVNF) ("Tevano", or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary Illuria Security, Inc. ("Illuria") announces the alpha release of its cyber deception technology, "ProfilerX".

In advance of full commercialization, Illuria is launching an Alpha version of ProfilerX for market testing starting in April 2022. ProfilerX aims to give organizations an upper hand against cybercrime by creating virtual minefields with decoys and lures to break the attacker's decision cycle. illuria's deception technology forces attackers to reveal themselves, enabling organizations to detect an attack in its early stages and respond immediately with actionable intelligence.

This alpha version will contain the three core components of deception technology; deploying decoys and lures at scale, real time event tracing for early detection and threat intelligence feed, open API facility for accelerating incident response and automation of security operations.

As illuria's CTO Zareh Petrossian explains, "Several partners have expressed interest, and an alpha release will allow us to 'white-box' our product in real production environments and get users' feedback into loop ahead of launch time, which is just around the corner."

This product version will be made available to a private group of early users, partners, researchers, and security operators, providing them with the ability to deploy deception technology in live environments, detect and monitor malicious activity, and gain full visibility to respond to the attack accordingly. It will also be deployed in sandboxed environments for testing against recent ransomware campaigns, APT's (Advanced Persistent Threats) simulations and other sophisticated attacks and techniques.

The purpose of the Alpha release is to gather market intelligence and valuable insights to further enhance the product offering and features, and to deliver the highest possible value to customers.

To apply for our private alpha release, visit https://www.illuriasec.com/demo

About Tevano

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a technology company with custom and proprietary hardware and software technologies. Its subsidiary, Illuria Security, Inc. is an early-stage software development company whose technology involves active cyber deception to protect critical network systems of enterprise systems of all sizes. Using deception technology, Illuria's software seeks to solve the challenge of cyber-attacks by detecting threats, systematically deceiving attackers, and actively deterring attacks. Its subsidiary Tevano Systems Inc. is the developer of Health Shield, an AI-driven, electronic tablet that video displays a user with their body temperature and other information. It provides detailed reports of all scans done throughout an enterprise.

For more information, please visit www.tevano.com

On behalf of the Board of:

TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC.

David Bajwa, Chief Executive Officer

davidb@tevano.com

778 388 4806

