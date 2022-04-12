Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on the Moby Dick project in SE British Columbia, Canada.

Moby Dick and NZOU Projects (Sullivan-type Zn-Pb-Ag Targets)

Weather conditions have improved on the Moby Dick project and once again we have accessed the drill site which we had to evacuate late last year due to intense rains and heavy snow. Hole MD22-01 has commenced with a target depth of 1500m to 1700m.

A three-to-four-hole drill program of approximately 5400m is planned for the Sullivan-type Zn-Pb-Ag targets on the Moby Dick and NZOU projects (Figures 1 and 2). As highlighted in the DLP press release of November 9, 2021 the extension of the well-developed MT (magnetotelluric) geophysical anomalies to the NE of hole DD21-02 indicate well developed conductive bodies extending over 5000m x 500m. These conductive zones are proposed to be associated with pyrrhotite (iron sulphide) associated with the extension of the Sullivan Horizon intersected in DD21-02 (Figure 2). Both geophysical and geological data support the fact that sufficient "smoke" exists to suggest that a significant mineralized Sullivan-type Zn-Pb-Ag system may be encountered in this phase of drilling. A low resistivity (strong conductive) anomaly extending from approximately 700m to beyond the targeted depth of 1500m to 1700m is well developed on this drill section (Figure 3).





Figure 1: DLP Project areas with Moby Dick, NZOU, Hungry Creek and Copper Creek properties shown.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/120146_2ef77cb774976b55_001full.jpg







Figure 2: Titan MT resistivity plan at 0m elevation with the main MT anomaly trending NE from DD21-02 onto the Moby Dick and NZOU properties.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/120146_2ef77cb774976b55_002full.jpg







Figure 3: Titan MT resistivity section along Line 3N showing current drill hole MD22-01



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/120146_2ef77cb774976b55_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

