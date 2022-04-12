Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc.: MSVI Subsidiary, Modular Systems, Inc., Secures Marketing and Distribution Agreement for Modular Units in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Modular Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI) (OTC PINK:MSVI) has acquired marketing and distribution of Super Box modular units from Super Box, Inc. The Super Box modular buildings (20'x 8' x 8') have been manufactured and used for anything from agricultural to emergency housing relief, utility, office, storage, mining, and research since 2007 in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, and are now available in the U.S. under the name of Super Box.

Super Box's East Coast Director, Mario Lucibello comments "We are delighted to be aligned with such a respected company like Modular Systems, Inc. within this industry. Super Box's unique technology as plug and play can be adapted to our customer's specific needs and scaled to accommodate expansion".

James Hancock, CEO of MSVI, says, "Because Super Box modular buildings are built to international standards, it allows for an almost unlimited variety of uses in any country. In addition, Modular Systems, Inc. has obtained exclusive distributorship from Super Box for agricultural modular growing units in the United States. We also realize the needs for emergency housing and we will focus on providing these modular building units so we can assist people in dire needs".

An important point is that the Super Box modular units are uncontaminated from prior use unlike shipping containers and can be added to as a project grows. The units can be purchased individually or in multiples to permit interconnected longer, wider, and higher spaces to fit equipment or personal requirements.

About Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI)

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (MSVI) is a publicly held company actively involved in the acquisition and investment of small, mid-size, and development-stage private businesses in the marijuana industry. The Company will incubate rapidly growing cannabis businesses with the opportunity of being a subsidiary of a publicly held company that focuses on capital raise, management selection, financial planning, restructuring, marketing/sales support, and strategic mergers and acquisitions. The owners and management team of a private expanding marijuana company are now able to generate value ownership by being common shareholders of Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC:MSVI). In addition, acquisitions by MSVI will offer private company management, employees, investors, and existing shareholders an alternative exit strategy for the time earned and the capital invested into their emerging company. MSVI is immersed in a vibrant business, and creation-oriented environment where the company has access relationships with top SEC attorneys, accounting firms, investment bankers, and qualified management teams.

