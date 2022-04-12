UK researchers have designed a pumped thermal energy storage system for large-scale grid electricity, stored as high-grade thermal energy. It is based on a Brayton PTES concept demonstrated by Isentropic Inc., and consists of two insulated containers filled with gravel, and hot and cold vessels operating at different pressure levels.A group of scientists from Durham University in the United Kingdom has proposed the use of Brayton pumped thermal energy storage (PTES) for the storage of large-scale grid electricity, in the form of high-grade thermal energy. PTES systems use a running thermal cycle ...

