Blackboard Inc.: Blackboard Teaching and Learning Conference Convenes Higher Education Leaders Across Europe

Virtual and in-person event series creates more opportunities to connect for educators and learners

LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard, now part of Anthology, today announced that its annual Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC) Europe will take place this May with an all-new format offering both virtual and in-person events. Designed to bring together industry thought leaders, education professionals and learners from all backgrounds, the conference kicks off virtually on May 24, 2022, followed by in-person events across four European cities in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. This year's agenda will include peer-driven discussions, best practices sessions and networking, all focused on exploring the issues and trends impacting EdTech to help spark innovation and collaboration among educators.

"This year we're bringing TLC to more cities than ever before and offering two different experiences - online and in-person - so educators can choose the option that best meets their needs," said Oleg Figlin, Vice President of EMEA at Blackboard. "The vision of our new company, Anthology, is to create an inspiring and infinite world of learning without boundaries. These events are just one example of how we're making that vision a reality by bringing the education community together across physical and geographic boundaries."

TLC Europe 2021 included more than 1,400 education leaders from over 600 institutions in 58 countries. This year's events are expected to attract an even larger audience as attendees convene to hear from Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, one of Britain's greatest Paralympic athletes and keynote speaker for the TLC virtual event, and Professor Eddie Obeng, author and educator at the Henley Business School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, who will deliver the keynote in London.

Anthology leaders will also take to the main stage to discuss the rapid evolution taking place in higher education and the role dynamic, data-informed experiences play in helping learners and educators achieve their goals. Attendees will participate in panels, workshops and interactive sessions while learning from leading university faculty on topics ranging from student experience to accessibility, creating a comprehensive view of trends and challenges in today's higher education landscape as told by those who are living it first-hand.

"TLC Europe always provides such a breadth of experience and a wealth of knowledge," said Sandra Stevenson-Revill, Business Systems Manager at the University of Derby. "I get to learn so much from fellow attendees, and I hope that I share something they can learn from as well."

The TLC Europe 2022 conference experience includes:

May 24 - Virtual

- Virtual May 26 & 27 - London, United Kingdom

& 27 - June 9 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

- June 14 - Milan, Italy

- June 15 & 16 - Madrid, Spain

Visit www.blackboard.com/tlceurope22 to learn more and register.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

Contact: Chelcee Coffman, Anthology, 704-615-7603

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708867/Anthology_Logo.jpg