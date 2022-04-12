Silver Tiger Metals Inc.: Silver Tiger Intersects 1,380.9 g/t AgEq over 0.5 meters within a Broader Interval of 23.8 meters Grading 113.3 g/t AgEq in the El Tigre Vein and Provides Underground Rehabilitation Update

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") has intersected 1,380.9 g/t AgEq over 0.5 meters within a broader interval of 23.8 meters grading 113.3 g/t AgEq in the El Tigre Vein.

Highlights from initial 7 drill holes down dip under the El Tigre historic workings at the North end include the following:

Hole ET-21-295: 0.5 meters grading 1,380.9 g/t silver equivalent from 102.0 meters to 102.5 meters, consisting of 1,200.0 g/t silver, 2.12 g/t gold, 0.16% copper, 0.20% lead and 0.05% zinc within 23.8 meters grading 113.3 g/t silver equivalent from 80.0 meters to 103.8 meters, consisting of 94.7 g/t silver, 0.19 g/t gold, 0.02% copper, 0.06% lead and 0.03% zinc

Hole ET-21-285: 1.5 meters grading 844.5 g/t silver equivalent from 300.2 meters to 301.7 meters, consisting of 23.5 g/t silver, 10.70 g/t gold, 0.06% copper, 0.24% lead and 0.21% zinc within 10.2 meters grading 135.9 g/t silver equivalent from 298.7 meters to 308.9 meters, consisting of 6.5 g/t silver, 1.63 g/t gold, 0.01% copper, 0.07% lead and 0.12% zinc

Additional results for the El Tigre Vein are presented in the Drill Hole Results table below along with the details for the calculation of the silver equivalent grades.

Attached is a Plan Map of the El Tigre Veins and Drill Holes. A Plan Map of the 600 meter central portion of the Sooy Vein, El Tigre Vein and Seitz Kelly Vein is also attached.

Silver Tiger's CEO, Glenn Jessome, stated, "The first down dip holes on the El Tigre Vein at the historic mine are delivering high grade silver intercepts within a broad mineralized zone. These first holes are shallow as the mining on the northern end of the El Tigre Vein stopped at level 4 at about 80 meters from surface. Deeper holes are currently being drilled down dip on the El Tigre Vein at the North end of the historic mine."

Underground Rehabilitation at Historic El Tigre Mine Update

As press released on February 22, 2022 Silver Tiger contracted Cominvi, a Mexican underground contract mining and development company to rehabilitate the Historic El Tigre Mine. Cominvi began underground rehabilitation March 21, 2022. Cominvi are progressing very quickly in the underground rehabilitation of the Historic El Tigre Mine and have already completed over 215 meters of rehabilitation in Level 7, which was the main portal to the mine.

Glenn Jessome further stated, "We are extremely satisfied with the first several weeks of Cominvi's underground rehabilitation of the old mine. Their expertise, professionalism and safety profile is exceptional. The first 215 meters of rehabilitation has gone quickly and smoothly which is a testimony to the structural integrity of the workings thus far. We expect to reach the Sooy Vein workings in another 255 meters, which is approximately 470 meters from the Level 7 portal."

Drill Hole Results Table

Hole ID Comment From To Length(1) Gold Silver Copper Lead Zinc AgEq Total (2) m m m g/t g/t % % % g/t ET-21-282 El Tigre Au Zone 64.3 92.1 27.8 0.08 18.3 0.00 0.02 0.04 26.5 Mining VOID 104.2 105.3 1.1 * * * * * * El Tigre Vein 105.3 106.3 1.0 0.09 158.0 0.05 0.76 0.06 189.3 El Tigre Au Zone 128.5 154.5 26.0 0.06 24.7 0.00 0.02 0.01 30.0 ET-21-285 El Tigre Vein 284.6 286.7 2.1 0.23 250.0 0.09 0.19 0.62 300.4 including 284.6 285.2 0.6 0.58 835.0 0.30 0.62 1.96 986.8 El Tigre Vein 298.7 308.9 10.2 1.63 6.5 0.01 0.07 0.12 135.9 including 300.2 301.7 1.5 10.70 23.5 0.06 0.24 0.21 844.5 ET-21-291 El Tigre Vein 232.7 233.9 1.2 0.04 103.9 0.24 0.06 0.55 150.1 El Tigre Vein 251.9 252.4 0.5 0.02 156.9 0.08 0.75 0.22 191.5 El Tigre Vein 265.7 267.1 1.4 0.16 52.6 0.16 0.94 0.11 105.9 ET-21-294 El Tigre Au Zone 83.6 101.3 17.7 0.24 12.3 0.00 0.01 0.04 32.5 including 94.7 95.2 0.5 1.69 101.1 0.02 0.03 0.09 233.5 ET-21-295 El Tigre Au Zone 57.0 73.0 16.0 0.25 11.2 0.00 0.03 0.04 32.0 El Tigre Zone 80.0 103.8 23.8 0.19 94.7 0.02 0.06 0.03 113.3 including 101.5 103.8 2.3 0.94 541.9 0.09 0.15 0.07 626.3 El Tigre Vein 102.0 102.5 0.5 2.12 1,200.0 0.16 0.20 0.05 1,380.9 and 117.7 129.5 11.8 0.06 34.4 0.01 0.02 0.01 40.6 ET-21-296 El Tigre Vein 150.7 151.9 1.2 0.06 97.8 0.09 0.05 0.15 117.4 El Tigre Vein 168.7 170.8 2.1 0.06 83.5 0.08 0.13 0.28 108.2 including 169.5 170.1 0.6 0.09 206.0 0.06 0.09 0.14 225.4 ET-21-297 El Tigre Au Zone 6.1 55.0 48.9 0.27 11.3 0.00 0.01 0.02 32.6 including 14.0 20.5 6.5 0.69 3.6 0.00 0.00 0.01 56.1

Notes:

Not true width. Silver Equivalent ("EqAg") ratios are based on a silver to gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). Copper, lead and zinc are converted using $3.66/lb copper, $0.90/lb lead, $1.26/lb zinc at 100% metal recoveries based on a silver price of $26.00/oz.

Drill Hole Location Table

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip Length ET-21-282 670937 3384920 1850.8 105 -40 369.1 ET-21-285 670736 3384878 1864.8 90 -40 396.5 ET-21-291 670791 3385077 1809.3 90 -63 305.0 ET-21-294 670971 3384781 1953.1 90 -30 227.2 ET-21-295 670938 3384920 1850.9 90 -40 384.3 ET-21-296 670780 3385102 1812.7 90 -42 289.8 ET-21-297 671059 3385138 1928.1 90 -50 332.5

Plan Map of the El Tigre Veins and Drill Holes

Plan Map of 600 Meters of the Sooy Vein, El Tigre Vein and Seitz Kelly Vein

El Tigre Resource Estimate

After acquiring El Tigre, Silver Tiger drilled 12,500 meters to define the wide halo of near surface gold mineralization around the mined high-grade veins of the historic El Tigre Mine. This allowed Silver Tiger to deliver a maiden resource estimate for the El Tigre Property to a depth of 150 meters containing indicated resources of 661,000 gold equivalent ounces at 0.77 g/t (21 g/t silver and 0.51 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 341,000 gold equivalent ounces at 1.59 g/t (88 g/t silver and 0.52 g/t gold). The National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the El Tigre Project, Sonora, México" effective as of September 7, 2017 and dated October 26, 2017 prepared by David Burga, P.Geo., Yungang Wu, P.Geo., Fred Brown, P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo., Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, Alfred Hayden, P.Eng. and Richard H. Sutcliffe, Ph.D., P.Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. is available on the Corporation's website at www.silvertigermetals.com and on www.sedar.com under the Corporation's profile.

About Silver Tiger and the El Tigre Historic Mine District

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 25 years' experience discovering, financing and building large hydrothermal silver projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger.

The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end. In 1896, gold was first discovered on the property in the Gold Hill area and mining started with the Brown Shaft in 1903. The focus soon changed to mining high-grade silver veins in the area with production coming from 3 parallel veins the El Tigre Vein, the Seitz Kelley Vein and the Sooy Vein. Underground mining on the middle El Tigre vein extended 1,450 meters along strike and was mined on 14 levels to a depth of approximately 450 meters. The Seitz Kelley Vein was mined along strike for 1 kilometer to a depth of approximately 200 meters. The Sooy Vein was only mined along strike for 250 meters to a depth of approximately 150 meters. Mining abruptly stopped on all 3 of these veins when the price of silver collapsed to less than 20¢ per ounce with the onset of the Great Depression. By the time the mine closed in 1930, it is reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons (Craig, 2012). The average grade mined during this period was over 2 kilograms silver equivalent per ton.

The El Tigre silver and gold deposit is related to a series of high-grade epithermal veins controlled by a north-south trending structure cutting across the andesitic and rhyolitic tuffs of the Sierra Madre Volcanic Complex within a broad silver and gold mineralized prophylitic alteration zone developed in the El Tigre Formation that can be up to 150 meters wide. The veins dip steeply to the west and are typically 0.5 meter wide but locally can be up to 5 meters in width. The veins, structures and mineralized zones outcrop on surface and have been traced for 5.3 kilometers along strike in our brownfield exploration area. Historical mining and exploration activities focused on a 1.6 kilometer portion of the southern end of the deposits, principally on the El Tigre, Seitz Kelly and Sooy veins. The under explored Caleigh, Benjamin, Protectora and the Fundadora exposed veins continue north for more than 3 kilometers. Silver Tiger has delivered its maiden 43-101 compliant resource estimate and is currently drilling to update its resource estimate and publish a PEA.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the Bureau Veritas facility in Hermosillo, Mexico. Bureau Veritas crushes the samples (Code PRP70-250) and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 200 mesh (Code PUL85). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code FA630) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code FA530). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code MA200 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code FA530).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed Silver Tiger's QA/QC protocols.

Qualified Person

David R. Duncan, P. Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Corporation, is the Qualified Person for Silver Tiger as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Duncan has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

