Aeluma, Inc. Names Former FLIR Systems and Northrop Grumman Executive, David Field, as Vice President of Finance

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Aeluma, Inc. (the "Company"), a semiconductor company specializing in sensors and communications, announced today that it has named David Field as Vice President of Finance.

Mr. Field was most recently Vice President of Finance for FLIR Systems, the world's largest manufacturer of thermal imaging systems, where he provided financial management leadership to over 2,000 employees worldwide. FLIR Systems was acquired by Teledyne Technologies in 2021 for $8.2 billion. Previously, David spent 15 years with Northrop Grumman Corporation where he was Director, Finance/Business Management, and successfully managed business functions inside a $1.5B division with 5,000 employees. He has over 20 years of financial management and accounting experience in complex global businesses from technology start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, with a demonstrated track record of delivering strong financial performance and enhanced discipline and accountability.

Commenting on the announcement, Aeluma CEO and founder, Jonathan Klamkin, PhD, stated, "David fills a key position in our management team and his experience at both FLIR Systems and Northrop Grumman demonstrates his capabilities. His broad business acumen in operations, mergers and acquisitions, international business, capital formation, and investor relations will be a great asset to our team."

David Field commented, "After an extensive review of Aeluma, its technology and intellectual property, I believe the important pieces are in place to build the Company into a significant and valuable enterprise. I look forward to working with Jonathan and the entire Aeluma team to commercialize its disruptive sensor technology for mobile devices and vehicles."

With its proprietary technology that combines high performance compound semiconductor nanomaterials with mass market silicon manufacturing, Aeluma is developing novel devices for sensors and communications. A primary focus of the Company is on sensors that generate images by detecting light in a manner similar to a digital camera taking pictures. The devices may incorporate additional functionality for 3D image capture when integrated into various system architectures. This technology has the potential to enhance the performance and capability of camera image sensors, LiDAR, augmented reality, facial recognition, and other applications.

About Aeluma, Inc.

