Miro, the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, today announced the 1,000th template release in Miroverse, its community-driven template library featuring a variety of ready-made workflows and activities that empower every team to communicate, create, and collaborate in a matter of seconds.

Miroverse, which launched in May 2020, gives Miro users, including enterprise teams, consultants, and product leaders, the opportunity to share their best practices and templates for the benefit of faster and better collaboration within the broader Miro user base. The library offers unique approaches to collaboration and planning sourced from some of the largest companies in the world and insightful tools from everyday Miro users, including product discovery and ideation and design sprints for remote teams.

For example, Salesforce designer Sandra Heinzen's template, "Inclusive Customer Experiences," helps teams prototype the customer journey, while Miro user Mauricio Franzoni contributed a product launch board for effective cross-functional collaboration. Users who are new to Miro, or looking for creative ways to expand their use of Miro, can search for inspiration and ideas and easily use the available templates to get started in a matter of minutes.

Miro's 1,000th Miroverse template is a workshop planner submitted by Dr. Carla Amaral, a lecturer and educator at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia. As an educator with extensive design experience, Professor Amaral created the template for the purpose of facilitating more dynamic workshops.

"Miro has transformed my practice in a way that enables me to generate tangible outputs of processes that would otherwise be invisible," said Professor Amaral. "Miroverse is truly invaluable because it offers a unique opportunity to tap into the knowledge and creativity of millions of diverse Miro users."

Dr. Amaral's workshop planner includes two sections: one for ideating on workshop details, activities, and strategies, and another for organizing and visualizing the workshop facilitation plan. Professor Amaral's template is just one of hundreds designed with creative and engaging workshops in mind.

"Miroverse is far more than simply templates. It is a destination for unique, community-driven contributions that help showcase the collective superpowers of Miro's visual collaboration community. Miroverse is a helpful starting point for millions of people to be more successful in their own work," said Colleen Curtis, Miro's Head of Community. "Miroverse is only possible with an incredibly creative, passionate and prolific community that is proud to share their most impactful work with others."

In addition to Miroverse, the Miro Community connects in the Miro Community Forum where everyone from first-time creators to enterprise experts share inspiration, meet new connections, host and attend events, solve problems, network, and ideate on what Miro features should come next.

Miro is always creating new and unique ways to connect its community members all around the world. To see the online and in-person events coming to your region, please visit https://community.miro.com/events.

To learn more about Miro Community programs and how you can contribute to Miro's global community of creators please visit: https://miro.com/community/.

