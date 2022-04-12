The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has published new research showing that hydrogen leaks could have an indirect climate-warming impact, partly offsetting efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has published a report describing the possible impacts of an emerging international hydrogen economy on the global climate. Scientists from the University of Cambridge and the University of Reading explored the atmospheric impacts caused by hydrogen leakage. They calculated the radiative forcing resulting ...

