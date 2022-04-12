Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan veröffentlicht Studie in einem führenden wissenschaftlichen Magazin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 Ticker-Symbol: GKE 
Tradegate
11.04.22
10:17 Uhr
0,859 Euro
+0,019
+2,26 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8870,93514:49
0,8890,94114:51
PR Newswire
12.04.2022 | 13:45
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Commercial Display Solution Built for Sports, Featured in Parc des Princes, the Home of Paris Saint-Germain

QINGDAO, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense recently unveiled the LED displays at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain in France, to provide a new solution for stadium surroundings. The mid-terrace LED display, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will allow fans to better immerse themselves in the big game experience. Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain, shared "We are excited to welcome Hisense and their LED commercial display solution to Parc des Princes. It is a great opportunity to showcase the strong partnership that Paris Saint-Germain have built with an internationally respected brand like Hisense, and to be able to give back to the fans, by elevating their game experience."

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.