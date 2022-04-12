nVent Delivers World's Longest Skin-effect Tracing System Circuit Length Capability

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today introduced the nVent RAYCHEM STS-HV cable, the latest addition to the nVent RAYCHEM STS Skin-effect Tracing System portfolio of longline heating solutions. This new 10 kV system delivers circuit length capabilities up to 50 km (31 miles) with operating temperatures up to 150°C (302°F) for the world's longest heated pipeline installations.

"At nVent,we connect and protect electrical systems, making them more efficient, more resilient and safer," said Marty Lee, nVent vice president of product management. "The nVent RAYCHEM STS-HV system launch provides customers with the world's longest skin-effect tracing system circuit length capability. The design can reduce the number of costly electrical sub-stations, ensuring the quality, reliability and performance required for vital heat tracing infrastructure."

Increased circuit lengths and maximum durability

The nVent RAYCHEM STS-HV skin-effect cable doubles the circuit length capability compared to existing STS offerings, which reduces overall project budget and scope related to the development of new electrical sub-station infrastructure. This is especially beneficial for pipelines spanning remote and undeveloped regions. This system is also engineered for installation pull lengths of up to 500 m (1,640 ft) to minimize the number of splice connection points throughout the heated pipeline system.

The IECEx certified hazardous and non-hazardous rated system and components include watertight IP56 rated splice enclosures and IP66 rated power, jumper and end termination enclosures designed to withstand the harshest environments spanning rugged and remote regions.

nVent RAYCHEM STS Skin-effect Tracing Systems

nVent RAYCHEM STS systems have been installed on both the world's longest heated and insulated pipeline and sulphur transport pipeline, and in hundreds of additional installations and facilities owned by the world's largest oil and gas producers and chemical refiners.

nVent RAYCHEM STS systems are renowned for their reliability, high-caliber performance and long operational life, built upon over 40 years of experience designing, installing and commissioning in excess of 2.5 million meters of trace-heated pipelines and bundled solutions spanning hundreds of installations.

nVent RAYCHEM STS-HV now available globally further solidifies nVent's unique capabilities in the temperature-critical pipeline transportation space.

For more information on nVent RAYCHEM STS-HV, please visit https://raychem.nvent.com.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005099/en/

Contacts:

Will Wright

Marketing Manager

nVent

+1-713-735-8740

william.wright@nvent.com