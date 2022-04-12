The Customer-Centric Loss Adjusting and Claims Management Provider Celebrates its 25th Anniversary this Year.

Engle Martin Associates, a leading national independent adjusting and claims management provider, is updating the company's brand and market positioning to better match the firm's strategic direction.

As part of the new brand focus and in honor of its 25th anniversary, the company is now known as Engle Martin as reflected in a new company logo that incorporates the initials of the firm's founders. Along with a new logo and marketing campaign, the updated brand comes with a new tagline: Real Relationships. Real Results. The rebrand does not change who we are and what we do. Instead, it builds on our past successes to give us the platform for future growth.

"At the heart of everything we do, relationships are the most important currency," explained President, Stephen Beene. "Our new tagline emphasizes the dedication we have to the relationships with our client partners, our team members, and the communities that are impacted by losses."

Founded in 1997, the company has grown from a team of five to more than 650 of the nation's most experienced claims professionals who have processed more than one million claims. "We started Engle Martin with a comprehensive business philosophy: to provide the best insurance claim adjustment results in the industry, present the most talented team members, and drive innovative client-focused solutions," noted Beene. "Our business plan was to build outstanding relationships with our clients and leverage the expertise of our team. 25 years later, we're known for the strength of our customer service, the quality and consistency of our work product, and the depth of our knowledge and expertise."

About Engle Martin

Engle Martin is a leading national independent loss adjusting and claims management provider. The firm provides a comprehensive line of service offerings including commercial property, casualty, inland marine/cargo, heavy equipment, large loss adjusting, subrogation, appraisal/umpire, specialty audits, carrier outsourcing, and TPA/claims management. The company has reaffirmed its partnership with vrs Adjusters, a global organization of loss adjusting companies operating in more than 140 countries in addition to its' latest acquisition of Synergy Adjusting Corporation which provides delegated authority and claims management services domestically and in the London Market. For details about industries served and services offered by Engle Martin, visit EngleMartin.com.

